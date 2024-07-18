Staffer Talks About FactCheck.org Work Combatting Misinformation in Spanish

FactCheck.org staff writer Catalina Jaramillo spoke with La Red Hispana, a Spanish-language media network, about our efforts to combat misinformation in Spanish.

FactCheck.org started translating its articles about health and science in 2021 as part of SciCheck’s COVID-19/Vaccination Project funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The project’s goal was to increase exposure to accurate information about COVID-19 and vaccines, while decreasing the impact of misinformation. This is crucial, Jaramillo said in the interview, because when people make health “decisions based on false or distorted information … that can endanger entire communities.”

To read the interview in Spanish, go to “La lucha contra la desinformación de Catalina Jaramillo de FactCheck.org.” (You can read a translation by Google Translate here.)

The interview also launches our partnership with La Red Hispana, which serves 40 million Latinos and Hispanics living in the U.S. with over 300 affiliated Spanish-language radio stations and multiple digital channels, according to 2024 data provided by the organization. La Red Hispana, which translates as The Hispanic Network, is part of HCN, or the Hispanic Communications Network, a producer and distributor of educational and public interest content in Spanish with 40 years of experience, based in Washington, D.C.

La Red Hispana will publish shorter versions of our articles regularly. The posts will include an audio clip, which will air on its affiliated radio stations, and a reel to be shared on FactCheck.org’s and La Red Hispana’s social media channels. To see our first post in La Red Hispana go to “Solo los inmigrantes residiendo legalmente en EE. UU. pueden obtener un número de Seguridad Social y beneficios.” The post is a version of our article “Posts Misrepresent Immigrants’ Eligibility for Social Security Numbers, Benefits.”

