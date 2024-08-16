Post Shares Bogus Lara Trump Quote about Use of Celine Dion Song

Este artículo estará disponible en español en El Tiempo Latino.

Quick Take

The Trump campaign showed a video of Celine Dion singing the theme from “Titanic” at a rally in Montana, sparking a rebuke from Dion for unauthorized use of the video. A post on Threads then shared a fake quote from Lara Trump responding to Dion saying, “We don’t give a damn” and “I’ll sing the song myself.” The quote originated on a satirical X account.

Full Story

Former President Donald Trump held a campaign rally on Aug. 9 to boost support for himself and Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy in Bozeman, Montana. During the rally, a video was shown of Canadian performer Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On,” the theme of the film “Titanic.”

The next day, a post on Dion’s X account said: “Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana. In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.” The post ended with a dig at the musical choice: “And really, THAT song?”

The Trump campaign did not respond to Dion, the BBC reported.

But an Aug. 10 post on Threads falsely claimed that Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee and Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, issued a reply to Dion’s statement. According to the post, “A defiant Laura Trump” said, “We don’t give a damn about a letter from Non-American Celine Dion. I’ll sing the song myself. No one can stop this Titanic.” The post shows images of Lara Trump at a campaign rally, with a sinking ship labeled “Trump” in the background.

An RNC spokesperson told USA Today that Lara Trump, who has released a couple of songs on Spotify and other music streaming platforms, did not say any of that. The quote originated on an X account called @NotHoodlum, which describes its content as “Commentary” and “Satirical Emeritus” and is often critical of Donald Trump. The Threads post that shared the content did not include a satire label.

The former president’s unauthorized use of songs at his rallies has upset some musicians. The Rolling Stones and R.E.M., among other musicians or their estates, have threatened to sue Trump for using their songs at his 2016 or 2020 election campaign events. More recently, the family of Isaac Hayes demanded Trump pay $3 million in licensing fees for his use of the song “Hold On, I’m Coming,” which was co-written by Hayes, at his rallies and to stop playing the song at future events.

Alexandra Roberts, a professor of law and media at Northeastern University, explains in an article on the school’s news site that political campaigns are generally required to obtain the right to use specific songs at rallies. “They do need to pay for it; they do need to get those permissions,” according to Roberts. “Usually, the event organizers secure a license from the rights holders, and they have to make sure the license covers the songs that they want and that it doesn’t exclude political use.”

Musicians can claim unauthorized use of their music may imply a false endorsement under the Lanham Act, the federal trademark statute, Roberts explains.

“The idea is that the political use of a song is going to create the impression among consumers that the artist actually endorses that politician, is on board with that use, is a fan of that message,” Roberts says in the article. “If a politician is really tying a song to their image or to their message, like they use it as their walk-on music all the time … then I think false endorsement claims might be possible.”

