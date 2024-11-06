Trump Makes Unsupported Claim About ‘Massive CHEATING’ in Philadelphia

Este artículo estará disponible en español en El Tiempo Latino.

Late in the afternoon on Election Day, former President Donald Trump posted to social media an unsupported claim about “massive CHEATING” in Philadelphia, which he claimed had drawn the attention of law enforcement.

The Philadelphia Police Department, the Philadelphia district attorney, a Republican city commissioner and the Pennsylvania Department of State all refuted the claim.

“A lot of talk about massive CHEATING in Philadelphia. Law Enforcement coming!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social at 4:39 p.m. on Election Day.

We reached out to the Trump campaign for information about where the alleged cheating was occurring and what law enforcement was responding, but we did not receive a response.

The Philadelphia Police Department told CNN it was not aware of any election-related issues that had prompted a law enforcement response.

Responding to Trump’s post, Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, a Republican, posted on X, “There is absolutely no truth to this allegation.”

“It is yet another example of disinformation,” wrote Bluestein, who is also a member of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s task force on elections. “Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure.”

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner also weighed in via X, calling Trump’s claim “unfounded.”

“The only talk about massive cheating has come from one of the candidates, Donald J. Trump,” Krasner wrote. “There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation. We have invited complaints and allegations of improprieties all day. If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now. Right now. We are not holding our breath.”

Asked to comment on Trump’s post, the press office for the Pennsylvania Department of State — which oversees the state’s elections — sent us this statement: “Pennsylvania counties, including Philadelphia, are running a safe and secure election.”

Trump has made unsubstantiated claims about Philadelphia before. In September, Trump cited the dubious results of a poll commissioned by a conservative group as the foundation for his claim of rampant voter fraud among mail-in voters in Pennsylvania.

We will update this story if Trump or his campaign provides any details to support the claim.

