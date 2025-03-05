Video: FactChecking Trump’s Address to Congress

Here’s our fact-check of President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress, in video form.

The video, produced by FactCheck.org Social Media Manager Josh Diehl, is based on our article on the president’s March 4 speech.

Our staff found that Trump made exaggerated, misleading or unsupported claims about finding fraud in government spending, including in Social Security; U.S. versus European aid to Ukraine; the state of the economy when he took office; the closure of power plants; fentanyl coming across the border with Canada; the Panama Canal — and more. We had written about many of these claims before.

For more details, see our full article: “FactChecking Trump’s Address to Congress.”

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org does not accept advertising. We rely on grants and individual donations from people like you. Please consider a donation. Credit card donations may be made through our “Donate” page. If you prefer to give by check, send to: FactCheck.org, Annenberg Public Policy Center, P.O. Box 58100, Philadelphia, PA 19102.