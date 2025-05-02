FactCheck.org Wins National Headliner Award

We are honored to have won a 2025 National Headliner Award for online beat reporting of government and political coverage. Our work fact-checking then presidential candidate Donald Trump on immigration issues won the first-place award in that category.

The National Headliner Awards were founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City. This year’s winners were announced on April 30.

Staffers Robert Farley, Catalina Jaramillo, D’Angelo Gore and Lori Robertson were the authors of the three articles that made up FactCheck.org’s entry. They explained a bipartisan immigration bill and the misinformation about it, interviewed experts in the U.S. and Venezuela about Trump’s repeated claim that the country was emptying its prisons and sending criminals to the U.S., and debunked several other immigration claims Trump made on the campaign trail in southwestern swing states.

The judges wrote: “Factcheck.org performed a valuable service for voters by combing through Donald Trump’s claims about America’s immigration problems — false or unsubstantiated claims that would form the basis of his policies — and providing correct information. The reporting is thorough, fair and helpful and deserves commendation.”

