Trump, Project 2025 and Immigration

Project 2025 and President Donald Trump are largely in sync on immigration. 

U.S. soldiers at the Mexican border on May 8. Photo by Can Hasasu/Anadolu via Getty Images.

That’s hardly surprising. Ken Cuccinelli, who served as an acting director of U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services and acting deputy secretary for the Department of Homeland Security during Trump’s first term, authored Project 2025’s section on DHS. Tom Homan – an acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Trump’s first term and now Trump’s border czarcontributed to the document. 

Project 2025 called for, among other things: using active-duty military to help arrest people trying to enter the U.S. illegally, resuming mass worksite sweeps for migrants without work authorization, increasing immigration detention beds and eliminating immigration watchdog groups that allegedly obstruct ICE operations. 

The document also called for an “indefinite curtailment” of the refugee resettlement program and the “repeal” of Temporary Protected Status for migrants who fled countries engaged in war or suffering from other extraordinary temporary conditions. 

Trump is doing or trying to do all of the above and more. In some cases, Trump — who pledged as a candidate to carry out a mass deportation plan — has gone further than Project 2025 recommended or otherwise diverged from the document.   

In its 920 pages, Project 2025 doesn’t mention birthright citizenship. But Trump sought on Day 1 to end birthright citizenship, which under a long-standing interpretation of the U.S. Constitution grants citizenship to children born in the U.S. even if their parents are living in the country illegally. So far, the courts have blocked Trump’s executive order from taking effect, although the administration has asked the Supreme Court to take up the issue. 

Project 2025 also called for eliminating visas for foreign students from “enemy nations.” But Trump has sought, so far unsuccessfully, to block Harvard University from enrolling any foreign students, even though he has said that issuing visas to students from China – a country described by Project 2025 as an adversary – is “GOOD WITH ME!

Trump’s immigration policies have had a major impact on people’s lives and immigration statistics. As we detail below, deportations, detentions and arrests of migrants have increased under Trump, while the number of people trying to cross the southern border has plummeted. 

As part of our series on Project 2025, we examine some of the many actions that Trump has taken that were proposed in the conservative document. 

