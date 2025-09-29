 Facebook Twitter Tumblr Close Skip to main content
Trump, Project 2025 and the ‘Dismantling’ of the ‘Administrative State’

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump distanced himself from Project 2025 – a policy manual for “the next conservative President” that was produced by the Heritage Foundation and written by veterans of the first Trump administration and other conservatives.

Trump signs proclamations and executive orders on Sept. 25 in the Oval Office. Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian.

Trump claimed he knew “nothing about Project 2025” and had “no idea who is behind it,” despite evidence to the contrary, while Democrats portrayed the document as “Trump’s Project 2025.”  

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris ran an ad campaign tying Trump to Project 2025 and created the website TrumpsProject2025.com. At the Democratic National Convention, multiple speakers warned about the project’s proposals (not always accurately), including speakers who used an oversize copy of the book as a stage prop

Democrats focused on specific Project 2025 proposals – including some, such as closing the Department of Education, that Trump did support and has acted on since returning to office, and others, that he didn’t endorse and have yet to happen, including a ban on mailing abortion pills.

Since taking office, Trump has been actively implementing or trying to implement many of Project 2025’s recommendations through directives, executive orders, his proposed fiscal year 2026 budget and major pieces of legislation, notably the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

In a series of stories over the coming days, we will lay out numerous examples of how Trump has implemented Project 2025 proposals and how at times he diverged from the document.  

Our articles focus on immigration, climate change/fossil fuels, social safety net programs and divisive cultural issues, such as reproductive rights, transgender protections and DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion programs. 

We start today with the document’s promise to “dismantle the administrative state” – a theme that will emerge in our other articles.  

By one count, Trump has implemented or is in the process of implementing about half of Project 2025’s proposals. That seems on track with what Trump did in the first year of his first term. In April 2023, when Project 2025 was released, Heritage said that “the Trump administration embraced nearly 64% of the 2016 edition’s policy solutions after one year.”

But Project 2025 is more than a list of conservative proposals. 

Formally titled the “Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise,” Project 2025 is a clarion call to “dismantle the administrative state” – which is one of four “promises” that Heritage President Kevin D. Roberts wrote about in the document’s foreword. 

Roberts described the “administrative state” as “the policymaking work done by the bureaucracies of all the federal government’s departments, agencies, and millions of employees” – which is viewed in the document as an obstacle to overcome. A “courageous conservative President” can wield his power to “handcuff the bureaucracy” and “bring the Administrative State to heel,” Roberts wrote. 

The Conservative Promise lays out how to use many of these tools including: how to fire supposedly ‘un-fireable’ federal bureaucrats; how to shutter wasteful and corrupt bureaus and offices; how to muzzle woke propaganda at every level of government; how to restore the American people’s constitutional authority over the Administrative State; and how to save untold taxpayer dollars in the process,” he wrote. 

(The document describes “woke propaganda” as support for abortion, transgender rights, climate change, diversity and international treaties, among other things.)

Similarly, in a chapter on the executive office of the president, Russ Vought — Trump’s past and present director of the White House Office of Management and Budget — wrote that the Constitution gives the president “enormous power” and the president must make “aggressive use” of this power “to bend or break the bureaucracy to the presidential will.”

Trump has made Project 2025’s call to “dismantle the administrative state” a central tenet of his second term. 

Paul Dans, director and co-editor of Project 2025, told us in a phone interview that Trump’s efforts so far have “exceeded my expectations. My wildest dreams, if you will.” 

Dans called the promise to “dismantle the administrative state” his “number one goal” for Project 2025 and “the essence, the ethos behind it.” 

At the start of the project, Dans told us, he surveyed conservatives and asked, “What would you like to see in the next president and accomplish in the next administration?” 

“The common theme from all of that was that we needed to get over the hurdle of this administrative roadblock,” said Dans, a lawyer who is no longer with Heritage and is now running against Sen. Lindsey Graham in the Republican primary in South Carolina. “A permanent government in Washington. Uncontrollable, not responsive to the electorate, and kind of standing in the way of the agenda that the people have just sent the president to enact.” 

As president, Trump immediately set out to implement “the essence” of Project 2025, as Dans called it. The president has sought, in Roberts’ words, to “fire supposedly ‘un-fireable’ federal bureaucrats,” “shutter” federal agencies, and “muzzle woke propaganda” in government and the private sector.  

Keeping a campaign promise, Trump immediately appointed billionaire businessman Elon Musk to head the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which cut government contracts and spearheaded the firing of federal employees. As of Sept. 23, more than 200,000 federal employees have been fired or agreed to leave, according to the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service, which based its estimate on public reports of federal workforce cuts. 

“DOGE is essentially derivative of Project 2025,” Dans said. “In a way, Project 2025 was a concept car and DOGE was maybe one of the first production units off the line. And in a way DOGE was somewhat cooler, if you will, than the concept car. My hat goes off to Elon Musk.” 

Trump also has taken steps to eliminate, cut or remake multiple federal agencies and programs, remove Democratic members of independent federal agencies and boards (sometimes without cause), and wield the “enormous power” of the presidency (as Vought put it) to change policies at the state and local levels, as well as higher education institutions and private companies. He also has overhauled the Justice Department to ensure that its “litigation decisions are consistent with the President’s agenda,” as Project 2025 proposed.

“The second Trump administration is engaged in the first real transfer of power since 1933,” Mike Gonzalez, a senior fellow at Heritage and one of the Project 2025 authors, wrote in March.

In a TV interview, David Graham, author of “The Project: How Project 2025 Is Reshaping America,” said he didn’t appreciate the thoroughness of the conservative document until after the election – providing Trump with not only policy proposals but “a scheme for how to make it happen.” 

“I’m somewhat ashamed to admit, after the election that I sat down and read the whole thing start to finish,” Graham said. “And I feel like it gave me a new appreciation for what a complete plan it is, like, how systematic and how methodical they are.” 

During the campaign, Trump voiced support for many of the proposals contained in Project 2025. He campaigned, for example, on ending diversity, equity and inclusion programs, pulling out of international agreements that address climate change, and abolishing the Education Department. 

And the Trump administration in some cases has followed Project 2025’s suggested methods of implementing the proposals.

The document suggested, for example, using “the full force” of the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department against state and local governments, universities, and other private sector employers who engage in “unlawful discrimination,” such as “so-called diversity, equity and inclusion” offices and “‘equity’ plans.” That’s what the DOJ has done – angering hundreds of Civil Rights Division lawyers and staffers who quit

Gene Hamilton — who served as counselor to the attorney general for four years in the first Trump administration and deputy White House counsel from January until June — wrote the section on the Department of Justice. In 2021, Hamilton and Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, co-founded America First Legal, an influential organization that has made it a priority to dismantle DEI programs.

By our count, 32 of the 40 named authors in Project 2025 have ties to past or current Trump administrations or campaigns – including eight who are currently working or consulting for executive agencies or were appointed to federal positions by Trump. That’s despite the head of Trump’s transition team saying a second Trump administration would not hire anyone affiliated with Project 2025. Prior to the election, the New York Times reported that at least 144 of the 267 “additional contributors” to Project 2025 also worked in Trump’s first administration, on his campaign or on transition teams.

We also found that half of the Education Department’s partners in the newly formed America 250 Civics Education Coalition also served on Project 2025’s advisory board. The department says the initiative is “dedicated to renewing patriotism, strengthening civic knowledge, and advancing a shared understanding of America’s founding principles in schools across the nation.”

In addition to Vought, these are the other prominent Project 2025 authors or contributors who are serving in the current administration or have been nominated by Trump:  

  • Lindsey Burke, who now serves in Trump’s Education Department, wrote in Project 2025’s section on the department: “Federal education policy should be limited and, ultimately, the federal Department of Education should be eliminated.”
  • Tom Homan, a Project 2025 contributor, was acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Trump’s first term and now serves as Trump’s border czar.
  • Peter Navarro, who wrote the section on “fair trade” and served as Trump’s trade adviser in the first administration, is now the White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing. 
  • Jonathan Berry, who wrote the section on the Department of Labor, was nominated to become the solicitor of the department. He has yet to be confirmed. 
  • E.J. Antoni, a contributor and chief economist of Heritage’s Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget, was recently nominated as commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Trump fired the previous commissioner after falsely accusing her of rigging jobs data.
  • John Ratcliffe, a contributor and former congressman from Texas, serves as the CIA director. 
  • Adam Candeub, who wrote the section on the Federal Trade Commission, was hired as the FCC general counsel. 

Another high-profile Trump appointee with ties to Project 2025 is Brendan Carr, who wrote the section on the Federal Communications Commission.

Trump appointed Carr to the FCC in 2017 and elevated him to FCC chairman this year. Carr has been criticized for suggesting the FCC could take action against Disney, ABC’s parent company, for late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s comments related to the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. 

Carr made no mention of broadcasters in Project 2025, but he noted that his chapter “does not purport to set forth a comprehensive agenda for the FCC” and addressed only “a selected handful of issue areas that may quickly rise to the attention of a new Administration.” 

“Reining in Big Tech” was Carr’s top priority. He suggested ways to hold companies accountable for abusing their “dominant positions in the market … to drive diverse political viewpoints from the digital town square.” He proposed making it easier to successfully sue social media companies and other online service providers who remove user-generated content.

In the sections below, we review some of Project 2025’s recommendations to “dismantle the administrative state” and to what extent Trump has implemented them. 

