Happy International Fact-Checking Day

April 2 is International Fact-Checking Day, purposefully set the day after April Fools’ Day (when mistruths are encouraged). The day was launched in 2016 by the International Fact-Checking Network, which calls it “a global celebration of truth and accuracy.”

This year’s International Fact-Checking Day theme is: “We Stand for Facts.”

We’ve been doing that for more than 20 years. FactCheck.org has been holding politicians accountable for the claims they make — and providing the facts to our readers — since our launch in 2003.

To commemorate this day, we gathered various mentions of our work over the years by politicians of both parties. Social Media Manager Josh Diehl searched the Congressional Record and dug up clips from C-Span to produce it. We include, of course, then-Vice President Dick Cheney, during a 2004 vice presidential debate, mistakenly calling us “FactCheck.com” (instead of FactCheck.org), a mention that nonetheless essentially put us on the map. Since then, lawmakers have periodically cited our work on the House or Senate floor.

FactCheck.org is a signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, along with more than 180 fact-checking organizations around the world. Signatories adhere to a code of journalistic ethics and principles rooted in nonpartisan and transparent work. FactCheck.org Director Lori Robertson is a member of the IFCN advisory board.

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org does not accept advertising. We rely on grants and individual donations from people like you. Please consider a donation. Credit card donations may be made through our “Donate” page. If you prefer to give by check, send to: FactCheck.org, Annenberg Public Policy Center, P.O. Box 58100, Philadelphia, PA 19102.