We Could Win a Webby with Your Vote

This is not an April Fools’ Day joke! FactCheck.org is a nominee for the 30th Annual Webby Awards in the category for Websites and Mobile Sites: News & Politics.

Now our loyal readers can help us win the Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted on by the public. Go to vote.webbyawards.com and sign in or sign up to vote.

This link will take you directly to our category. Or, to find us from the main page, click on “Categories,” then “Websites & Mobile Sites,” then “General Desktop & Mobile Sites,” and finally “News & Politics.”

Also, if you register with your email address, please be sure to confirm your account so that your vote will count. Click “Resend Confirmation Email” if one is not automatically sent to your email address. (If you still don’t see the email – which should say “Webby People’s Voice Confirmation” in the subject line – check your spam folder, as the Webby website suggests.)

The voting period ends April 16. The Webby winners, including the ones picked by a panel of expert judges, will be announced April 21. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

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