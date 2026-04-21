We Won a Webby People’s Voice Award

We’re honored to have won the 2026 Webby People’s Voice Award in the category for Websites and Mobile Sites: News & Politics. Thank you to our loyal readers and social media followers who voted for us.

FactCheck.org has now won 12 People’s Voice Awards, dating back to 2007.

The Webby Awards have been presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences since 1996. This year’s winners will be honored in a May 11 event in New York City.

We did not win this year’s Webby Award in News & Politics that is chosen by a panel of judges (we have won the judges’ award 10 times in the past). The Trace, which reports on the issue of gun violence in the U.S., took home the 2026 prize. The other nominees in our category were the Council on Foreign Relations; Reuters, for its coverage of Syria after the fall of the Assad regime; and the SLAPP Back Initiative, a project based at New York University that tracks so-called SLAPP lawsuits targeting First Amendment expression.

Thanks again to our readers for their support. Now, we need to work on our 5-Word Speech, a hallmark of the Webbys.

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