Fake Denzel Washington Story

Q: Did Denzel Washington call Barack Obama the “criminal-in-chief”?



A: No. The actor has been a steady supporter of Obama and of other Democrats.

FULL QUESTION

Is the article “Denzel Washington: Criminal-In-Chief Obama” accurate?

FULL ANSWER

Denzel Washington has been a staunch supporter of the Democratic Party. He also has been the target of fake news stories.

The most recent such story, with a patchwork of made-up quotes attributed to the actor, claims that he said former President Barack Obama was the “criminal-in-chief.”

He did not.

The story was first posted on YourNewsWire.com, which has posted fabricated stories about celebrities allegedly espousing conservative views before. Last fall, it published a false story claiming that Morgan Freeman had called for Hillary Clinton to be jailed.

The made-up story claims that Washington made disparaging remarks about Obama during the New York premiere for the movie “Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” in which Washington plays a crusading civil-rights lawyer. But there is no record of him saying anything critical of the former president.

He also has spoken highly of Obama, telling a reporter in 2016, “I think that he served with dignity, strength, patience. And I think he did a great job.”

And he was one of the first people to show up for his front-row seat at Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

Washington had contributed $28,500 to help get Obama elected.

Then he contributed $27,000 to help get Hillary Clinton elected in 2016.

Readers wrote in to ask us if the story was made-up, and Facebook users rightly flagged the story as being potentially false. It is.

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org is one of several organizations working with Facebook to help identify and label viral fake news stories flagged by readers on the social media network.

