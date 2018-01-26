No Evidence of Demi Moore Quote

Q: Did Demi Moore say, “I do not want Trump supporters for fans”?



A: No. Questionable websites have published the quote with no evidence to support it.



FULL ANSWER

False stories about celebrities waxing political have been proliferating online recently, and one of the latest targets is Demi Moore.

Several dubious websites have posted a story claiming that the actress said: “I do not want Trump supporters for fans, first of all I hate Trump this awful country with disgusting people and everything about it, I’ll boycott everything about Trump.”

There is no evidence that Moore has said anything like that. In fact, the only political quote we could find from Moore since Donald Trump was elected called for unity. She told Vanity Fair in November 2016: “I really believe the arts can bring people together, and it has the power to affect change. With so much uncertainty, fashion and films and art offer beauty and hope.”

While Moore has been a supporter of Democratic candidates — she campaigned for Barack Obama — she was photographed with Trump at a Trump International event in 2008.

The only websites that have published the quote do not offer any proof that Moore said it, nor do they explain where she would have made such a remark.

The rest of the story isn’t even about Moore. Rather, it is a story about the Twitter feed for “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo that was lifted from Yahoo! Entertainment.

Moore’s Twitter feed hasn’t been very active since 2015.

Facebook users flagged the story as potentially false. There’s every indication that it is.

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org is one of several organizations working with Facebook to help identify and label viral fake news stories flagged by readers on the social media network.

