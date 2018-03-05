Video: Gun Violence

In this video, CNN’s Jake Tapper reviews claims made by members of both parties about gun violence in the U.S.

The video covers President Donald Trump’s statement Feb. 28 in a bipartisan meeting with members of Congress at the White House. Trump said that if “one person … could carry a gun” at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, then that 2016 mass shooting “wouldn’t have happened, or certainly not to the extent it did.”

In fact, as we wrote, an armed police officer working security for the club that night traded gunfire with the shooter.

Tapper also looks at erroneous statements made by Democrats about the number of school shootings that have occurred in 2018. Shortly after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio both tweeted that there were 18 such shootings. CNN found that there were actually eight such shootings.

FactCheck.org and CNN’s “State of the Union” have been collaborating on fact-checking videos since September 2015. Past videos can be found on FactCheck.org.