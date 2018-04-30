Obama’s Private ‘Military’ Doesn’t Exist

Q: Did former President Barack Obama create a “security company” that’s a secret “military” organization?



A: There are no records of Obama starting a “security company” in the city and states cited by a viral claim.

FULL ANSWER

A story circulating online says that former President Barack Obama has created a $10 billion “security company” that is a guise for a secret “military” that he plans to use to seize control of the U.S. government. It’s as fictional as it sounds.

The story, rightfully flagged by Facebook users as potentially false, appeared on americanewsupdates.me on April 12 and on newsfeedusa.us on April 14.

The dubious story, which has no named author, claims the former president’s security outfit is called “NOS United” and that “‘NOS’ stands for ‘Novus Ordo Seclorum,’ or New World Order.” That Latin phrase, which can be translated as “new order of the ages,” actually appears on the reverse side of the Great Seal of the United States that is printed on the back of the dollar bill. (We previously debunked claims that Obama had called for a “new world order.”)

We also did a search of business records in Washington, D.C., New York and California and could find no record of an “NOS United.” The story claimed that “along with two small islands due east of Virginia just in international waters, Obama’s ‘team’ has now set up massive complexes with billions in equipment and spying technology outside of Washington DC, New York and Los Angeles.”

We also found no matches for that company when searching Illinois Secretary of State business records. The Obamas currently live in D.C., but still have a house in Chicago.

In fact, the closest we came to finding anything by the name of “NOS United” is an electronic “tube” called the “NOS United 845.”

The story goes on to present wild claims, such as the idea of a “population reduction plan,” in which “Trump supporters will be the first ones buried in mass graves.” But it doesn’t cite any sources for that information.

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org is one of several organizations working with Facebook to debunk false stories flagged by readers on the social media network.

