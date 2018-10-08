Doctored Image Takes Aim at Stacey Abrams

Q: Is the Muslim Brotherhood “backing” Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams?



A: No. There is no evidence to support that claim, posted in a viral, manipulated image.

FULL ANSWER

A doctored image of Stacey Abrams shows the Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia holding a sign that labels herself a “Communist” and includes the hashtag “#MuslimBrotherhood.” Abrams is seen standing next to political activist Linda Sarsour, who wears a hijab.

“Heads up Georgia,” text above the image reads. “The Muslim Brotherhood is backing Abrams.”

There’s no evidence to support that claim, spread on Facebook with the help of more than 18,000 people who shared the manipulated photo.

The actual image, posted on Abrams’ Twitter account, was taken at a January rally in Atlanta that marked the anniversary of the 2017 Women’s March. Sarsour, a Palestinian-American Muslim, sits on the board of the Women’s March organization.