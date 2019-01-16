Football, Fast Food and a Fake Quote

Quick Take

A viral meme attributes a bogus quote to Clemson University’s quarterback about his team’s visit to the White House.

Full Story

President Donald Trump hosted the Clemson University football team at the White House this week to celebrate the Tigers winning the college football national championship.

The Tigers were treated to a smorgasbord of fast food from McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s and Domino’s — a spread that Trump, who personally paid for the dinner amid the government shutdown, called “great American food.” Not everyone agreed.

For his part, though, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said on Twitter that the trip to the White House was “awesome!”

But Lawrence also took to social media to make clear that he never said a quote attributed to him in a now viral meme.

“President Trump got all our favorite foods, it was the best meal we ever had. Then we go and see the coastal elite media trashing it for not being organic vegan,” the bogus quote reads. “We’re football players, not bloggers. This was a perfect blue collar party.”

Using his verified Twitter account, Lawrence reshared a now-deleted tweet of the meme and added: “I never said this by the way… I don’t know where it came from.”

I never said this by the way… I don’t know where it came from. However the trip to the White House was awesome! https://t.co/dhYzZpSNUD — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) January 15, 2019

The university’s assistant athletic director for football communications, Ross Taylor, confirmed in an email to FactCheck.org that “Trevor did not say the quote.”

The Twitter user who shared the meme that Lawrence responded to later conceded the quote was false. “I made a mistake,” the user tweeted. “Someone sent me the meme. I didn’t fact check. That’s on me.”

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org is one of several organizations working with Facebook to debunk misinformation shared on the social media network.

