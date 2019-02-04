A Project of The Annenberg Public Policy Center
FactCheck.org On the Air

A Discussion on Harris, Hoyer and Trump

In an interview with Robert Mangino of KDKA in Pittsburgh, FactCheck.org Director Eugene Kiely discusses our recent stories on Sen. Kamala Harris, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and President Donald Trump.

KDKA, a CBS radio affiliate, features FactCheck.org staffers every week to discuss our work. In this segment, which aired Feb. 2, Kiely discusses:

  • Harris’ position on a 2015 California Assembly bill that would have required her office — when she was California attorney general — to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate police shootings involving civilian deaths.
  • Hoyer’s misleading statements on the Congressional Budget Office’s estimate for the cost of the partial government shutdown.
  • Trump’s false claim about voter fraud in Texas.