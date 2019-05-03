Mailbag: Stephen Miller

This week a reader sent us a comment regarding White House adviser Stephen Miller.

Stephen Miller’s Words ‘Damning’

Thank you for the supporting material regarding the “taken out of context” remarks by Stephen Miller [“Twisting Stephen Miller’s Words,” April 24]. With the context they are even more damning for Miller and Trump as they represent an open assault on one of the tri-equal branches of government.

William Sterr

Vancouver, Washington