Video: Comparing Barr, Mueller Remarks

This fact-checking video by CNN’s Jake Tapper compares what special counsel Robert Mueller and Attorney General William Barr have said about Mueller’s decision not to make a determination on whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice.

Tapper asks these three questions and looks at what Mueller said in his first public remarks on May 29 and what Barr told the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 1.

Why didn’t Mueller reach a conclusion on whether Trump committed obstruction of justice?

Would Mueller have stated that Trump obstructed justice if that was supported by the evidence?

Did Mueller intend for Congress to act on the information laid out in his report?

