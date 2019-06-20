The Churchill Quotation That Wasn’t

Quick Take

There’s no support for the idea that Winston Churchill ever made a statement about Muslims that social media users continue to attribute to him.

A remark about Muslims attributed to Winston Churchill continues to circulate on social media, even though there’s no evidence he ever said it.

“When Muslims are in the minority they are very concerned with minority rights, when they are in the majority there are no minority rights,” the supposed quotation reads.

Posted in a meme that includes a photo of Muslim activist Linda Sarsour, the quotation has been repeatedly reposted despite a dearth of evidence that the late British prime minister ever said anything of the sort. Churchill died in 1965.

Churchill experts also cast doubt on the veracity of the attribution.

“This ‘quote’ is widely found online but there is no documented evidence that Churchill ever said it,” Lee Pollock, trustee and adviser to the board of the International Churchill Society, told us in an email. “It does not appear in any of his many books, articles or speeches nor is there any attribution from a witness that he/she heard him say that.”

Likewise, a senior fellow at Hillsdale College’s Churchill Project, Richard M. Langworth, includes the quotation in a post titled “All the ‘Quotes’ Winston Churchill Never Said.”

