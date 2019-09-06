Deceptive Second Amendment Ads

Democratic members of Hawaii’s state Legislature, for example, introduced resolutions in 2018 and 2019 that urge members of Congress “to propose and pass a proposed amendment to the United States Constitution … to clarify the constitutional right to bear arms,” and “consider and discuss whether the Second Amendment … should be repealed or amended to clarify that the right to bear arms is a collective, rather than individual, constitutional right.”

Also, in March 2018, New Hampshire state Rep. Katherine Rogers reportedly said that “it’s always time to revisit and to look at our Constitution,” after former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens wrote a New York Times op-ed that called for repealing the Second Amendment. Rogers, however, didn’t go that far herself.

“So I think having this discussion is good, and maybe the op-ed by Justice Stevens leads to a lot of interesting discussion,” she said, according to the New Hampshire Journal. “That’s a good thing. I don’t know if I’m ready to say let’s get rid of the Second Amendment, but I think it’s an interesting discussion for everybody to have.”

That same month, Louisiana state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who is also the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party and the vice chair of civic engagement and voter participation for the Democratic National Committee, wrote “Repeal the Second Amendment” in a since-deleted tweet in which she shared a link to Stevens’ opinion piece. But Louisiana Democratic Party Executive Director Stephen Handwerk later told the USA Today Network that Peterson told him that wasn’t her position.

More recently, in August, Sen. Ed Markey’s Democratic primary challenger in Massachusetts, Shannon Liss-Riordan, said she does believe repeal is necessary.

“I agree with the late Justice John Paul Stevens: the Second Amendment is ‘a relic of the 18th century.’ We need leaders in Washington who understand that, and have the courage and the will to fight to repeal the Second Amendment,” she reportedly said in a statement.

In addition, about 39 percent of Democrats support repealing the Second Amendment, according to a February 2018 Economist/YouGov poll, and about 33 percent of Democrats support it, according to an April 2018 Quinnipiac University survey.

But an official proposal to amend the Constitution can only be made in a convention called for by two-thirds of U.S. states, or it has to be proposed by two-thirds of the House and Senate. And last year, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told the New York Times, “It is unequivocally not the Democratic caucus’ position to repeal the Second Amendment.”

Democrats running to challenge Trump for the presidency in 2020 haven’t proposed doing that, either. Several candidates have unveiled plans to address gun violence that include a ban on so-called “assault weapons,” but not all guns.

On Sept. 1, the day before some of the Facebook ads reappeared, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas reiterated in a CNN interview his support for an “assault weapons ban” and a mandatory national buyback program for certain semi-automatic weapons, which he called “weapons of war.”

“This is not right, and we should not accept it,” he said. “And we should be honest with ourselves. Universal background checks will help. Ending the sales of weapons of war will help. But if millions of them remain on the streets, they will still be instruments of terror that terrify and terrorize us and take our lives. And I’m not going to accept that.”

“You don’t need an AR-15, an AK-47 … a weapon of war designed to kill people as efficiently, as effectively, in as great a number as possible,” he later added. “Let’s not sell those anymore, and let’s bring them back off of our streets.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden also said in a CNN interview last month that he would implement a federal gun buyback program for assault weapons. That was days after fatal mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4.

“The fact of the matter is they should be illegal, period. Look, the Second Amendment doesn’t say you can’t restrict the kinds of weapons people can own,” Biden argued. “What I would do is I would try to — I would institute a national buyback program and I would move in the direction of making sure that that, in fact, was what we tried to do, get them off the street.”

Biden said guns that had been legally purchased would not be confiscated.

So, some individual Democrats may support an effort to repeal the Second Amendment, but that’s not currently being pursued by Democrats in Congress or those running for president. That distinction may not be clear to Facebook users who encountered the ads imploring them to sign up to protect that part of the Constitution.