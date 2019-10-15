A Discussion of Digital Campaign Ads and 2020

FactCheck.org Director Eugene Kiely appeared Oct. 11 on “Politics with Amy Walter,” a podcast produced by Public Radio International and WNYC.

Walter, a veteran political journalist, and Kiely discuss fact-checking campaign ads in the 2020 campaign cycle, and what viewers can do to combat the flood of misinformation on the airwaves and online.

Kiely also breaks down a misleading campaign ad by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign that creates a false narrative about Joe Biden’s motive for pressuring Ukraine when he was vice president to fire the country’s then prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin. FactCheck.org wrote about that ad in an Oct. 9 article, “Fact: Trump TV Ad Misleads on Biden and Ukraine.“