Old Meme Misinforms on CHIP Funding

Quick Take

A 2017 meme has resurfaced on Facebook, spreading outdated speculation that the Republicans would not fund the federal Children’s Health Insurance Program. In fact, President Donald Trump signed bipartisan legislation in January 2018 that funds CHIP through fiscal year 2023.

Full Story

A misleading meme that’s nearly two years old has returned to Facebook.

The meme, which was originally posted by the liberal group Occupy Democrats on Dec. 20, 2017, says: “After cutting $1.4 trillion in taxes for the super rich, Republicans just admitted they will not be funding the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which provides care for 9 million children.”

At the time the meme was first posted, the joint federal and state program that funds health insurance for needy children was close to running out of money. The Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, had been funded through Sept. 30, 2017, and was operating on leftover money that the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission, a federal agency that advises Congress on CHIP policy, expected would be gone by July 2018.

It’s true that, as of Dec. 20, 2017, Republicans had passed tax cut legislation that was estimated to reduce federal tax revenue by $1.46 trillion over 10 years, but had not yet renewed funding for CHIP. However, one day later, on Dec. 21, Congress passed a short-term spending bill that included $2.85 billion for CHIP, which kept it funded through March 2018.

Then, in January 2018, President Donald Trump signed into law bipartisan legislation that funds CHIP through fiscal year 2023.

So, Republicans have not refused to fund CHIP, as the meme being posted now says. Federal funding for that program already has been extended for the next four fiscal years.

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org is one of several organizations working with Facebook to debunk misinformation shared on social media. Our previous stories can be found here.

