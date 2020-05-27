COVID-19 Isn’t Caused by Bacteria

Quick Take

False information that claims COVID-19 is caused by a bacteria and can be easily treated started spreading by text message, and is now viral on social media. Actually, COVID-19 is caused by a virus and there is no treatment for it.

Full Story

COVID-19 is caused by a virus that was first seen in China at the end of 2019 and has spread around the world, reaching pandemic proportions. There is currently no specific treatment for it or a vaccine to prevent it.

But a viral online claim misinforms social media users, telling them among other things: “Covid19 is a bacterium, easily treated with aspirin and coagulant.”

The claim started spreading as a text message — a Portuguese version circulating on WhatsApp was debunked by the Brazilian fact-checking organization Agência Lupa on May 15 and another version was debunked by India Today on May 25. But it has now migrated to social media platforms, including Facebook, where it’s spreading in popular American conspiracy theory groups.

The post circulating in U.S. groups claims that Italian authorities “allegedly discovered covid is not a virus, but a bacterium” and that they discovered this when “[t]hey went against the World Health Organization’s \’law\’ that no bodies be autopsied.”

None of that is true.

The Italian Ministry of Health describes the novel coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2, and the illness it causes, known as COVID-19, the same way as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. They all explain that the novel coronavirus is a newly recognized strain in the family of viruses known as coronaviruses, which includes the viruses that cause the common cold as well as more severe diseases, such as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS.

The Italian ministry continues to refer to COVID-19 as a virus, not a bacteria.

Here, it’s important to understand the difference between bacteria and viruses. Bacteria are single-cell organisms that can live in various environments, including the human intestines, where they help to digest food, the Mayo Clinic explains. While some types of bacteria are harmless, or even helpful, to humans, others can cause diseases, such as strep throat. Bacterial infections can usually be treated with antibiotics.

Viruses, however, are smaller than bacteria and need a living host in order to multiply. They operate by taking over and hiding inside host cells. They cannot be treated with antibiotics.