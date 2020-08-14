Mailbag: COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution

This week, a reader sent us a comment about our article on COVID-19 vaccines. The article reviewed the Trump administration’s vaccination distribution plans, which is headed by Army Gen. Gustave Perna.

In the FactCheck Mailbag, we feature some of the email we receive. Readers can send comments to editor@factcheck.org. Letters may be edited for length.

COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution

If in fact Trump plans to hand over distribution responsibilities to the military, this will deliver a fatal blow to the possibility of widespread acceptance of vaccination, especially among African-American and Hispanic people. [“Dueling Trump, Biden Claims on COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution,” Aug. 7.]

In the wake of Tuskegee, the mustard gas experiments on Black soldiers in World War II, the Agent Orange debacle, the threatened militarization of urban police forces, and so many other examples that can be cited, can you honestly envision most Black folks trusting this at all?

David G. Whiteis

Chicago, Illinois