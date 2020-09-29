Political leanings: Conservative

Preserve America PAC is a new super PAC using ads about law and order to support President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Preserve America PAC was organized by Chris LaCivita and officially filed with the Federal Election Commission on Aug. 31. LaCivita is a Republican strategist who served as a consultant for the Republican National Committee in 2016. However, LaCivita is best known for organizing the Swift Boat Veterans for Truth campaign in opposition of the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, John Kerry. Working alongside LaCivita are Republican ad-maker Jon Downs and pollster Adam Geller.

In a written statement to ABC News, LaCivita said that “[t]he radical left-wing mob is trying to destroy our country from within and Joe Biden is too weak to stop them. … It’s a concern shared by a growing number of Americans and we intend to spread their message far and wide over the coming months.”

Preserve America PAC aired its first two television ads on Sept. 1, emphasizing the importance of law and order and aiming to connect Democratic presidential nominee Biden to the “defund the police” movement. Biden has said explicitly that he opposes defunding the police.

“The better answer is to give police departments the resources they need to implement meaningful reforms, and to condition other federal dollars on completing those reforms,” Biden wrote in a USA Today op-ed.

Although Preserve America PAC had only organized for one month, it ranked 6th overall, and 4th among conservative groups, for outside spending, as of Sept. 29, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Of the $51.8 million spent, roughly $25 million went toward airing televisions ads in important swing states, such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa and Wisconsin. In addition, $5 million was allocated to advertising on digital platforms.

When questioned by Politico, Preserve America officials declined to specify the group’s overall budget, but stated its spending would increase as the election draws closer.

Preserve America PAC has yet to disclose its donors to the FEC.