Biden on the Stump

As we’ve noted before, 100,000-plus preventable deaths was a projection from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation — not the Trump administration. On Sept. 3, IHME said increased face mask use in the U.S. could save 122,000 lives between early September and Jan. 1, 2021. As of Oct. 15, IHME said with almost universal face mask use, 74,000 lives could be saved from then until Feb. 1, 2021.

Also, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield did tell senators in congressional testimony in mid-September that face masks currently “are the most important, powerful public health tool we have” against COVID-19.

“I will continue to appeal for all Americans, all individuals in our country, to embrace these face coverings,” Redfield said. “I have said it, if we did it for six, eight, 10, 12 weeks we would bring this pandemic under control. … We have clear scientific evidence they work and they are our best defense.”

As far as comparing face masks and a vaccine, Redfield didn’t definitively say the former would save more lives — although he said masks may offer more protection. “I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine,” Redfield told the Senate panel.

He later clarified his remarks on Twitter. “I 100% believe in the importance of vaccines and the importance in particular of a #COVID19 vaccine. A COVID-19 vaccine is the thing that will get Americans back to normal everyday life,” he wrote. “The best defense we currently have against this virus are the important mitigation efforts of wearing a mask, washing your hands, social distancing and being careful about crowds. #COVID19.”

Misquoting McConnell

As he frequently does, Biden misquoted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s response to Democratic attempts to help cities and states that have lost revenue as a result of the pandemic.

“But you know what Mitch McConnell said recently about helping the states and cities. He said, quote, ‘Let them go bankrupt,’” Biden claimed in his Toledo speech. But, as we’ve written, McConnell said bankruptcy should be a legal option for states facing money woes unrelated to the coronavirus, such as debt due to pension programs.

In an April 22 radio interview, McConnell said: “I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route,” when asked about states with budgetary woes predating the pandemic. The Republican senator made clear in subsequent interviews that he was saying bankruptcy should be “an option” to “fix age-old problems” in states “wholly unrelated” to the coronavirus pandemic. “I wasn’t saying they had to take bankruptcy,” he said in an April 27 Fox News Radio interview. “I think it’s just an option to be looked at, that unfortunately states don’t have that option now, cities do.”

Ivy League Presidents

Biden, who graduated from the University of Delaware and Syracuse Law School, sometimes tells the story that, if elected, he would be the first non-Ivy League president in U.S. history or, as he said more recently, at least the first in 80 or 90 years. But it’s not true.

In Toledo, Biden said he has a “little bit of a chip on my shoulder about guys like him,” referring to Trump, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance. “I read some stories after I got the nomination that quote, ‘If Biden gets elected, he’ll be the first non-Ivy League school graduate to get elected in … 80 or 90 years,’” Biden said. “But folks, since when can someone who went to a state university not be qualified to be president?”

It’s true that the last five presidents earned degrees from Ivy League schools. But Ronald Reagan went to Eureka College. Jimmy Carter graduated from the United States Naval Academy. Richard Nixon graduated from Whittier College and Duke University Law School. If Biden would win, he would be the first non-Ivy League president in 32 years.



Auto Bailout