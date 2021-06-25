Misinformation About WHO’s COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance for Children

SciCheck Digest

A World Health Organization advisory group has concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine “is suitable for use by people aged 12 years and above,” and is specifically recommending it for children ages 12 to 15 who are at high risk of severe COVID-19. The WHO did not say “stop giving kids the vaxx immediately,” as some have claimed online.

How do we know vaccines are safe?

Full Story

The World Health Organization said the English version of its COVID-19 advice page for the public was updated on June 22 to reflect more recent interim recommendations that WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts released June 15.

Importantly, WHO’s updated guidance said that its advisory group “has concluded that the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine is suitable for use by people aged 12 years and above.”

As of June 25, the page stated:

WHO COVID-19 Vaccines Advice page, June 25: Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults, so unless they are part of a group at higher risk of severe COVID-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions and health workers. More evidence is needed on the use of the different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19. The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) has concluded that the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine is suitable for use by people aged 12 years and above. Children aged between 12 and 15 who are at high risk may be offered this vaccine alongside other priority groups for vaccination. Vaccine trials for children are ongoing and WHO will update its recommendations when the evidence or epidemiological situation warrants a change in policy.

So, the WHO says the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine may be used for children 12 and up. And out of concern for countries where the vaccine supply is still very low — not concern about the safety of the vaccine — the WHO recommends the shots be prioritized for individuals age 12 to 15 who are at high risk for COVID-19, specifically.

For the other available COVID-19 vaccines, the WHO says more information is needed before it can recommend their use for children and adolescents.

But the WHO’s seven-day delay in posting the update caused confusion online.

Some social media posts falsely claimed that “WHO is now recommending that children DO NOT get the COVID-19 vaccine,” and that the WHO said “stop giving kids the vaxx immediately.”

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also tweeted June 22, “The WHO says ‘children should not be vaccinated.'”

Such claims were based on outdated guidance that was still on the WHO’s English advice page before it was updated June 22.

As of at least June 21, that page said:

WHO COVID-19 Vaccines Advice page, June 21: Children should not be vaccinated for the moment. There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults. However, children should continue to have the recommended childhood vaccines.”

That led at least one website to misleadingly report: “The World Health Organization (WHO) published revised advice on June 21, 2021, clarifying which populations should receive COVID-19 vaccines. The WHO’s website now states, ‘Children should not be vaccinated for the moment.'”