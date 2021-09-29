Facebook Posts Distort Robert E. Lee’s Actions and Views on Slavery

Two lawsuits aiming to block the statue’s removal delayed progress on Northam’s plan until Sept. 2, when the Virginia Supreme Court unanimously voted to allow the Northam administration to move forward. The monument was taken down on Sept. 8.

Days after the statue’s removal, several nearly identical tributes to the Confederate general were published on Facebook. One version of the post was shared over 7,400 times, and another received 4,500 shares.

The tributes make some accurate statements about Lee’s life. For example, the posts are correct that Lee graduated from the U.S. Military Academy without receiving any demerits (but he was one of several cadets in his class to do so, contrary to a claim made in one post). And the posts come close in quoting Gen. Winfield Scott’s comments about Lee; several reports state that Scott called Lee “the very best soldier I ever saw in the field.” It is also true that Lee declined an offer to lead the Union Army to fight for Virginia, his home state, as the posts suggest.

But the tributes on social media distort Robert E. Lee’s views and actions on slavery. The posts misleadingly claim: “When he inherited slaves from his father in law, he educated them and set them free, and he referred to slavery as ‘a political and moral evil.’”

First, Lee had personally owned slaves prior to the death of his father-in-law, George Washington Parke Custis. Estimates vary as to the number of slaves that Lee previously owned. Dr. James McPherson, an emeritus professor of American history at Princeton University, told us in an email that “Lee had earlier owned a slave or two on his own, which he may have sold.”

An article on the website of The American Civil War Museum states that Lee previously inherited three or four families of slaves from his mother.

As for the slaves owned by Custis, McPherson said that (emphasis his) “Lee didn’t inherit the slaves from his father-in law; he was made the executor of his father-in-law’s estate.”

The museum article reports, “Lee assumed command of 189 enslaved people, working the estates of Arlington, White House, and Romancoke.” The will specified that the 189 slaves from Custis’ estates should be freed within five years.

According to McPherson, Lee kept the slaves “under his control for nearly the whole of the five years.”

Moreover, Lee was not the generous slaveholder depicted in the Facebook posts. McPherson told us, “To say that he educated [the slaves] is an exaggeration; they knew the terms of the will and some of them tried to free themselves early by running away.”

Lee physically punished the slaves who were caught after escaping from Custis’ plantations. Wesley Norris, a slave who was captured after running away with his sister and cousin, testified that Lee ordered that the three of them be stripped and beaten. Last year, historian John Reeves, author of “The Lost Indictment of Robert E. Lee,” told the Associated Press that “every one of the facts in Wesley Norris’ account has been shown to be true.”

The Facebook tributes also take one of Lee’s statements on slavery out of context.

While Lee did refer to slavery as a “moral & political evil” in a letter to his wife, he also wrote in his letter that slavery was “necessary for their instruction as a race,” and that his “sympathies are more strong” for the “white man.”