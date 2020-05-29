Falsehoods Follow George Floyd’s Death

Minneapolis has erupted in protests and riots since George Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest on May 25.

The incident was captured on cellphone video that showed Floyd repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe.” The four involved officers were fired the following day, and Derek Chauvin, the officer who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, was charged on May 29 with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd’s death touched off nationwide protests with calls for an end to police brutality.

Some social media posts have responded to this unfolding story, though, by pushing misinformation and conspiracy theories.

These are some of the bogus claims we’ve debunked so far: