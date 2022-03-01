Benefits of COVID-19 Vaccination Outweigh the Rare Risk of Myocarditis, Even in Young Males

Myocarditis Following mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination

Evidence of an increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly in young males and after a second dose of an mRNA vaccine, has been accumulating since it was first identified in May 2021. Experts say cases were not detected in clinical trials because the incidence in the general population was too small, with a rate of less than 4 per 100,000.

In June 2021, experts presented early data about the frequency of vaccine-associated myocarditis to the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee and to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. CDC’s experts estimated the highest rate was 66.7 per million after a second dose among males ages 12 to 17, with the frequency declining in older males and generally lower rates in females. On June 23, the ACIP concluded that the benefits provided by the COVID-19 vaccines “clearly outweighed the risks of myocarditis after vaccination.” Fact sheets for patients and health care providers for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines have included warnings since June 25.

Newer analyses have roughly confirmed those initial estimates.

According to the January CDC study published in JAMA, myocarditis remains a “rare but serious adverse event” of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The analysis was based on 1,626 cases of myocarditis reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System between December 2020 and August 2021, among 354,100, 845 doses of mRNA vaccines administered. It found that although the overall frequency of post-vaccine myocarditis is low, there was an increased risk of myocarditis for males and females across multiple age groups after vaccination. The highest rate of cases occurred after the second dose in adolescent males 16 to 17 years old (105.9 per million doses), followed by those 12 to 15 (70.7 per million doses), and those 18 to 24 years (52.4 per million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and 56.3 per million doses of the Moderna vaccine).

Another recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Jan. 26 by Israeli researchers found similar results. They tracked hospitalizations for myocarditis from June 2 to Oct. 20 among vaccinated adolescents ages 12 to 15 and found the rate of myocarditis cases in males was 0.56 per 100,000 after a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and 8.09 cases per 100,000 after the second (one case per 12,361.) The risk for female adolescents was much lower — 0.69 cases per 100,000 after the second dose. “All the cases were clinically mild,” Dr. Dror Mevorach, head of the Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem’s internal medicine department, and his team reported in the study.

“The risks of myocarditis following second mRNA vaccination even in adolescent and young adult males remain low,” Dr. Leslie T. Cooper Jr., a myocarditis national expert and chair of the Department of Cardiology at the Mayo Clinic in Florida, told us in an email, “with most cases being mild. These risks should be weighed against the competing risks of hospitalization and death from infection” by the recent SARS-CoV-2 variants.

To explain what researchers mean by clinically mild, Wald, from Penn Medicine’s cardiology team, gave us some context. “Severe would be somebody coming in with myocarditis who’s unstable hemodynamically, meaning that they’re not getting enough blood, they’re in shock. … They need advanced therapies to rescue them from this event,” she said. Most patients with post-vaccine myocarditis do get hospitalized because “you’re going to want to make sure that you watch them and that it doesn’t turn into something more severe,” but the majority only need treatment with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and were asymptomatic by the time they were discharged, she said. “So that’s what we mean by mild.”

The same applies to children. CHOP’s Elias says mild should be in quotes because kids with vaccine-associated myocarditis do typically get hospitalized and are observed for a few days. But it is referred to as mild because it’s “so much different” than MIS-C and also “much different and less severe” than classic myocarditis, he said.

“Children are typically admitted to the hospital, observed for a few days; they typically have normal heart function when we perform echocardiograms, and then, their symptoms, which is primarily chest pain, resolved quickly, within a day or two,” he said, “with minimal medication.”

The mechanisms for development of myocarditis after an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are still not clear, although scientists have proposed a few possible mechanisms. Some experts believe sex hormones play a role. That would explain why it occurs mostly in younger males, similar to typical myocarditis.

“We don’t know the mechanism, but a theory that attributes a protective role to estrogen, or a risk associated with testosterone, is reasonable. It makes sense, at least based on epidemiological data,” Dr. Enrico Ammirati, a myocarditis expert at De Gasperis Cardio Center and Transplant Center at the Niguarda Hospital, in Italy, told Medscape Cardiology in January. He added, however, that scientists “do not have any direct evidence in human beings.”

Cooper told us some studies suggest that the risk of post-vaccine myocarditis is higher with the Moderna vaccine than with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Some of the evidence presented on Feb. 4 at an ACIP meeting corroborates those findings. But after reviewing all the available data in a meeting that resulted in a recommendation for full approval of the Moderna vaccine for people 18 years and older, health officials said the “desirable consequences” of the vaccine still “clearly outweigh undesirable consequences in most settings.”

The FDA arrived at the same conclusion, according to documents presented when the vaccine was granted full approval on Jan. 31. According to the agency’s own benefit-risk assessment, based on the current evidence and a higher rate of post-vaccine myocarditis after a second dose in males ages 18 to 25, “the analyses support the benefits of vaccination over the risks of myocarditis/pericarditis for individuals ≥18 years of age.”

To mitigate the risk of myocarditis and improve vaccine effectiveness, several countries have recommended lengthening the interval between the mRNA vaccine doses from four weeks to between six and 12 weeks, while others recommended giving males or those under 30 the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. On Feb. 22, the CDC issued new COVID-19 mRNA vaccine guidance, recommending to extend the interval between the doses to eight weeks for “some people ages 12 and older, especially for males ages 12-39 years.”

“Some studies in adolescents (ages 12-17 years) and adults have shown the small risk of myocarditis associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines might be reduced and peak antibody responses and vaccine effectiveness may be increased with an interval longer than 4 weeks. Extending the interval beyond 8 weeks has not been shown to provide additional benefit. There are currently no data available for children ages 11 years and younger,” the CDC said.

Some countries paused or delayed second doses of mRNA vaccines in adolescents due to concerns of myocarditis, but then recommended them after the appearance of omicron. Taiwan, for example, stopped giving second doses for people ages 12 to 17 on Nov. 10, but resumed them by the end of the month. The U.K. delayed its recommendation for a second dose for adolescents ages 16 to 17 in August, but then went ahead with it in November.

In September, Hong Kong began advising that teens 12 to 17 years old receive only one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. A cohort study published in JAMA Pediatrics on Feb. 25 found the policy reduced the risk of myocarditis in that group. But as the authors explain, the study was conducted before omicron, when the country had virtually no local transmission of the virus and the risk of death or COVID-19 complications was “extremely low.” “In countries with large outbreaks and … prevalent local transmission, the risk-benefit assessment would favor a 2-dose regimen because the single-dose regimen provides suboptimal protection from severe outcomes associated with COVID-19,” the authors say.

In October, the FDA said it needed additional time to evaluate the emergency use authorization of the Moderna vaccine for adolescents 12 to 17 to analyze the risk of myocarditis after vaccination. No determination has been made to date.

Myocarditis Following SARS-CoV-2 Infection

As we previously said, COVID-19 and MIS-C, both caused by a SARS-CoV-2 infection, are associated with myocarditis.