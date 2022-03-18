Posts Misinterpret Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Monitoring Document

The first pages of the document, too, explicitly address many of the limitations of adverse event reporting to help properly interpret the data — limitations those posting alarming stories about the document appear to have ignored.

Pfizer’s analysis notes that the company’s safety database contains cases of adverse events “regardless of causality assessment” and says that numerous factors can influence whether an adverse event is reported, and that the “spontaneous reporting system should be used for signal detection.”

“An accumulation of adverse event reports (AERs) does not necessarily indicate that a particular AE was caused by the drug; rather, the event may be due to an underlying disease or some other factor(s) such as past medical history or concomitant medication,” it continues.

Far from proving that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine isn’t safe, the Pfizer document is evidence of the vaccine’s continued safety, Beninger said.

He also said that Woodcock was completely right to say that millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered safely. “Absolutely yes, categorically, no question,” he said.

Of Campbell, Beninger said, “His comments are very superficial and a lot of it is quite naive. The fact that all of those reports were there is proof of nothing, it all needs to be assessed.”

In the video, Campbell himself acknowledges that he struggled to read the document.

Misconstruing the Appendix

Many posts also err in their interpretation of the Pfizer document’s appendix, which is an alphabetical list of 1,291 adverse events of special interest. In her post, Wheeler even calls the appendix “the relevant part,” and Campbell argues the public should have been aware of the conditions so people could have “kept an eye out for them.”

But the appendix, Beninger said, was actually just a list of the things Pfizer was monitoring for — not a list of health problems that have been observed after vaccination or that had been shown to be due to vaccination.

One clue comes from its formatting, he said. “When events have actually happened, there is a breakdown,” he said. “They’re not presented in a massive alphabetical listing from A to Z.”

FDA FOIA

Some of the misleading online claims also center around how the Pfizer document was obtained and suggest there was a government cover-up, so we’ll provide some background on the topic.

As we’ve already established, there’s nothing to indicate that there was any identified safety issue, and therefore, there’s no evidence that regulators failed to share any important safety information with the public.

The document was released by the FDA in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency. The group asked the FDA for all of its documents related to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine — or around 329,000 pages, plus other files — four days after the agency gave full approval to the vaccine.

The FDA did not oppose releasing the information, but denied the group’s request for expedited processing, leading PHMPT to sue the agency in federal court in September, as MedPage Today has explained.

The FDA argued that the group’s request would require releasing 80,000 pages a month, which the agency said had never happened before with any FOIA request, and was difficult if not impossible with its current staffers, who would need to go through the documents line by line and redact exempted material. The FDA proposed releasing 500 pages a month instead, which it said was the standard rate.

PHMPT, meanwhile, countered that that proposed rate would take nearly 55 years — and it was “difficult to imagine a greater need for transparency” than making the vaccine documents available.

On Jan. 6, a judge in North Texas recognized the “‘unduly burdensome’ challenges” of the FOIA, but sided with the plaintiff, concluding the request was of “paramount public importance.” He set the deadline for the first tranche of documents for Jan. 31, with another 55,000 pages to be released every month. At that pace, all of the information will be released by the end of the summer.

PHMPT then posted the documents on its website. Shortly thereafter, misleading or false claims began circulating online about the safety of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine using the documents, which our colleagues at Health Feedback have also addressed.

As MedPage Today has explained, the FDA has already released summaries of the data it has reviewed, and the FOIA documents “may not be material to an overall analysis of the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.” Zach Zalewski, a regulatory strategy consultant at Avalere Health, told the outlet, “There’s a risk of cherry picking and taking things out of context.”

Beninger, however, said the FDA had been “a bit tone deaf to what’s going on around them,” and said he thought that the agency should have been more attentive. “I just think you have to virtually bend over backwards to be transparent,” he said.

It’s worth noting that while Campbell calls the people who have joined PHMPT “prestigious” and “highly qualified,” the list is primarily notable for its inclusion of multiple individuals who have made dubious claims about COVID-19 or the vaccines. Among several others, the list of signatories includes Idaho pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, who has baselessly said that the vaccines cause cancer, and Dr. Stella Immanuel, who has falsely promoted hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 “cure” and has previously claimed that some medicines are made of space alien DNA.

