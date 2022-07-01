Planned Parenthood Centers Remain Open Following the Ruling on Roe v. Wade

But Gloria Martinez, a press officer at Planned Parenthood, told us in an email, “To be clear: no Planned Parenthood health centers have closed since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe.”

“The landscape of abortion access across the country is changing rapidly following the court’s decision to eliminate our federal constitutional right to abortion,” Martinez said. “As always, Planned Parenthood affiliates across the country will make operational decisions in an effort to best meet the needs of the unique communities they serve amid increasingly challenging environments for abortion access.”

In states with pre-Roe abortion bans that have gone into effect, such as Missouri or Alabama, and states with trigger laws on abortion, such as Texas, Arizona and Tennessee, Planned Parenthood clinics are still open, but ceasing abortion service operations.

The organization is also opening health care centers in states neighboring those areas with abortion bans. For example, Planned Parenthood built a clinic in Illinois to help serve residents of Missouri in 2019 in anticipation of tightened restrictions on abortions in nearby states.

“Planned Parenthood health centers across the country will continue to provide the full range of high-quality, affordable sexual and reproductive health care services, including birth control methods, sexually-transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment, cancer screenings, gender-affirming care, and more — even at health centers that are forced to deny abortion care to patients in need due to their state’s legal landscape,” Martinez said.

Republicans have misleadingly claimed that abortions are “94 percent of Planned Parenthood’s pregnancy services,” and they have worked on legislation to defund Planned Parenthood for years, as we’ve written before.

In some states, those efforts have been successful.

Closures of Planned Parenthood centers have been occurring for almost a decade due to a lack of funding. But no centers have closed, as some social media posts claim, due to the recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

