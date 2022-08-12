A Guide to Novavax’s COVID-19 Vaccine

After a long delay marred by manufacturing troubles, a COVID-19 vaccine from the small Maryland-based biotech company Novavax became the fourth such vaccine authorized in the U.S. Here, we review how it works and how it’s different from its competitors.

Quick Summary

Vaccine name: NVX-CoV2373

Design type: Adjuvanted protein subunit

Population: Adults

Dose number: 2, three to eight weeks apart

Efficacy: 90.4% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in people 18 years of age or older a week or more after the second dose, as measured in a clinical trial prior to the emergence of the omicron variant.

Safety: Trial data indicate the shots increase the rare risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle and the tissue surrounding the heart.

Doses administered: As of Aug. 10, more than 9,700 doses have been administered in the U.S. For the latest vaccination information, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker.

Timeline: A limited number of doses became available in August, following the FDA’s emergency use authorization on July 13.

Operation Warp Speed involvement: Novavax received $1.75 billion from the U.S. government as part of OWS to support development, manufacturing and to buy 100 million doses (3.2 million were secured as of FDA authorization).

Storage considerations: Standard refrigerator temperatures for up to nine months.

The Novavax vaccine is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in the U.S. and the first to use a protein-based approach commonly used in other vaccines.

Officials hope that the traditional vaccine design is attractive to those who have been wary of the newer mRNA technology. The shot may also be particularly useful in vaccinating individuals with known allergies to the mRNA vaccines.

Results from phase 3 randomized controlled trials testing the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in adults were announced in June 2021 and published in the New England Journal of Medicine in December. The company, however, did not submit its request for emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration until Jan. 31, in part due to manufacturing issues.

I n a 21 to 0 vote, with one abstention, an outside panel of experts advising the FDA recommended authorizing the Novavax vaccine on June 7. More than a month later, after review of additional manufacturing data, the FDA agreed that the known and potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks and issued an EUA.

On July 19, the vaccine committee advising the CDC also recommended the vaccine in a 12 to 0 vote, and the agency signed off on the shot — more than a year and a half after doing so for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Currently, the Novavax vaccine is not available as a booster, although the company has collected trial data on boosters and a booster dose has been authorized in Australia.

Some data, presented to the FDA advisory committee in late June, suggest a third Novavax dose may be particularly good at eliciting a broad immune response — and could provide as good protection against omicron as two doses fared against the first coronavirus variants.

In May, Novavax announced it was starting a phase 3 trial of an omicron-specific vaccine as a booster.

The Novavax vaccine is only available in the U.S. to adults, but the shot has been tested in teens 12 through 17 years of age and received authorization for that age group in other countries.

Novavax announced in August that it started a pediatric trial of its vaccine in children 6 months to 11 years of age, which will begin with evaluations in 6- to 11-year-olds. Results are not expected until 2023.

Novavax Q&A

What is in the vaccine and how does it work?

As with other COVID-19 vaccines, the Novavax vaccine works by triggering an immune response against the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which sits on the surface of the virus and is what the virus uses to enter cells.

Unlike the vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, however, which instruct cells in the body to make the spike protein using mRNA “instructions,” the Novavax vaccine is more direct: the shot itself contains the spike proteins.

This is similar to the way many existing vaccines work, including the hepatitis B vaccine, which 30 years ago became the first protein subunit vaccine, along with vaccines that protect against influenza, HPV, and whooping cough, or pertussis.

Many proteins used in vaccines are so-called recombinant proteins, since they are made in large quantities in cultured cells, usually in yeast or bacteria. In Novavax’s case, though, the spike proteins are made in insect cells, specifically fall armyworm moth cells. (Not to worry, these cells are also grown in culture — no insects are reared for this purpose!)

Once the Novavax spike proteins are made and purified, they’re mixed with tiny synthetic nanoparticles. As many as 14 spike proteins will self-assemble around a nanoparticle core, creating spike-studded particles that mimic the structure of the coronavirus.

A plant-derived adjuvant is also added to the spike nanoparticles to augment the immune response, since the spike proteins alone do not generate a robust immune response.

Adjuvants are often needed with protein subunit vaccines because unlike vaccines that use weakened or killed germs, subunit vaccines contain only part of the pathogen. This makes the vaccines generally safer and with fewer side effects, but without an added component to stimulate the innate immune system, the vaccine isn’t able to provide good long-term immunity.

The Novavax adjuvant is made from saponin extracts from the bark of the soapbark tree, which grows in Chile. A different saponin-based adjuvant is used in the shingles vaccine.

As with all other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines, there is no way to catch COVID-19 from the Novavax vaccine since it doesn’t contain any virus.

How is the Novavax vaccine different from its competitors?

As just discussed, the main difference between the Novavax vaccine and the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is the more standard vaccine design. Protein subunit vaccines are common, and include hepatitis B and influenza vaccines, among others.

Even compared with the J&J vaccine, which uses a viral vector, the protein-based approach is more typical for vaccines. Prior to COVID-19, only a couple of viral vector vaccines were in use — for example, to protect against Ebola — although the technology had been studied for decades.

Novavax’s more traditional vaccine design may be able to win over some vaccine holdouts, but it remains to be seen how many people will get vaccinated now that Novavax is an option.

Because Novavax is made of different ingredients than the mRNA vaccines, some individuals with known allergies to those ingredients may be able to get the Novavax vaccine instead. The Novavax vaccine doesn’t contain polyethylene glycol, or PEG, for example, but does contain polysorbate, which is very similar to PEG. (Allergies to those ingredients have been suspected to be problematic in rare cases, but accumulating evidence suggests people with such allergies can be vaccinated without issue.)

Another advantage of the Novavax vaccine is that it can be stored for a long time at regular refrigerator temperatures, similar to most standard vaccines — but unlike the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which must be kept frozen or in ultracold freezers for long-term storage. This could make the Novavax vaccine more useful in harder-to-reach places that do not have access to such extreme temperature-controlled supply chains, or “cold chains.”