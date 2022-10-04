No Indication Breast Milk After Vaccination Unsafe, Despite Posts About New Study

SciCheck Digest

No evidence suggests it’s dangerous for babies to consume breast milk from mothers who get vaccinated against COVID-19. Online posts, however, have pointed to a study that found temporary, trace amounts of vaccine mRNA in milk after vaccination to claim that the vaccines are unsafe.

Full Story

There is no evidence that babies are harmed by drinking breast milk from mothers who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. On the contrary, vaccinated mothers produce antibodies and even some immune cells that recognize the coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, in breast milk, which may provide some protection to infants.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the World Health Organization all recommend that lactating mothers get vaccinated, and none of them recommend withholding breast milk after vaccination.

Online posts, however, have seized on a newly published article in JAMA Pediatrics to argue that maternal vaccination is harmful to infants.

“7 out of 11 women had mRNA in their breast milk. This isn’t just a disaster for infants, it’s more proof that the mRNA/LNP in the shots hits practically every cell in the body,” one Sept. 26 Instagram post reads, sharing screenshots of the paper and quoting a tweet from Alex Berenson.

Berenson is a former New York Times reporter who has repeatedly spread misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccines.

The study did find mRNA from the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in breast milk samples from several women (it was actually five out of 11 women, not seven, as Berenson said, although he corrected himself on Twitter). But as we’ll explain, the amount of mRNA was exceedingly small, was detected only for up to 48 hours after vaccination, and does not mean that vaccination is hazardous to infants.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines contain modified messenger RNA, or mRNA, which provides the instructions for cells to briefly make some coronavirus spike proteins. This prompts the body to generate a protective immune response, so that if someone encounters SARS-CoV-2, the immune system will already be familiar with the virus and be better able to fight it off. For both vaccines, the mRNA is wrapped in fatty molecules known as lipid nanoparticles to protect and ferry the mRNA into cells, since naked mRNA is otherwise degraded too quickly.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists told us in a statement that while additional research on the safety of COVID-19 vaccination during lactation is welcome, the new findings did not change the group’s guidance that women do not need to avoid starting breastfeeding or to stop breastfeeding after vaccination.

“The findings based on a sample of breast milk in 5 women that could be measured (of the eleven) is highly speculative and does not currently represent strong evidence against breastfeeding at any point after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination,” the organization said. “Additionally, the fetal gut when consuming breast milk within the first 48 hours after a maternal vaccination would be expected to rapidly degrade any mRNA that entered it. However, even if mRNA were to be absorbed, the notion that it would be harmful to an infant is not supported by the data presented or any data currently available.”

JAMA Pediatrics Study

The JAMA Pediatrics study, which was published by researchers at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, looked for the presence of vaccine mRNA in breast milk samples collected from 11 women, between one hour and five days after vaccination with either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

Trace amounts of vaccine mRNA were found in seven samples from five women, up to 45 hours after vaccination. For two of these women, no vaccine mRNA was detectable in whole milk, but some was identified when the researchers used a method to concentrate the number of extracellular vesicles, or tiny fat-coated sacs, to make it more likely they could detect the mRNA. The vesicles are known to be present naturally in breast milk.

The amounts of vaccine mRNA in the milk were exceedingly small — less than 12 picograms per milliliter of whole milk, and within the vesicles, not more than 17 picograms per milliliter. These amounts are under 0.02 parts per billion.

The paper acknowledged that the study had few participants, and that no tests were performed to determine whether the mRNA was in any way functional and could be used to make protein.

“The sporadic presence and trace quantities of COVID-19 vaccine mRNA detected in EBM suggest that breastfeeding after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is safe, particularly beyond 48 hours after vaccination,” the authors wrote, referring to expressed breast milk.

Still, the authors thought the finding was important. “We believe it is safe to breastfeed after maternal COVID-19 vaccination. However, caution is warranted about breastfeeding children younger than 6 months in the first 48 hours after maternal vaccination until more safety studies are conducted,” they added.

On the day of publication, JAMA Pediatrics highlighted this part of the paper, writing in a tweet sharing the article, “Trace amounts of #COVID19 vaccine mRNAs were detected in the breast milk of some lactating women. Caution is warranted regarding #breastfeeding infants younger than six months in the first two days after maternal COVID-19 vaccination.”

Screenshots of this tweet, along with those of the paper, were subsequently shared on social media — some with little or no commentary, while others were more overt in suggesting the new results meant it was unsafe for vaccinated mothers to breastfeed or that lactating mothers shouldn’t get vaccinated.

Multiple experts, including some dismayed by the journal’s tweet, say the findings are not concerning.

For one, as Victoria Male, a lecturer in reproductive immunology at Imperial College London, told us, and as she details in a continually updated online explainer, the results are not particularly new.

Two other papers have also found vaccine mRNA in breast milk from some — but not all — of a small number of lactating women, always in extremely small amounts. (Two other studies, which did not attempt to concentrate potential mRNA in the samples, were unable to detect any vaccine mRNA.)

“It’s also important to note that, although tiny amounts of vaccine mRNA can be detected in some people, this doesn’t necessarily mean that vaccine is present,” Male said in an email. “Another study, that looked for non-mRNA components that would suggest active vaccine was present in breast milk, could not find any, and there is no evidence that this small amount of mRNA could have any negative impact on the health of babies.”