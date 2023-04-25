We’re a Webby People’s Voice Winner

Thanks to our loyal readers who voted, FactCheck.org has won the 2023 Webby People’s Voice Award in the category for Websites and Mobile Sites: News & Politics.

This is our 11th People’s Voice win since 2007, but our first since 2017. We appreciate the support of everyone who helped us achieve this honor.

FactCheck.org now has a total of 21 Webbys, which are billed as “the Oscars of the Internet.” The awards have been presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences since 1996.

We did not win this year’s Webby Award in the News & Politics category, which was chosen by a panel of judges. That prize went to CNN for its special report on Russia’s attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine.

In addition to FactCheck.org and CNN, the other nominees in our category were ABC News, NBCUniversal and Upstatement for the website Gothamist.

Webby winners will be recognized in a ceremony in New York City on May 15.

