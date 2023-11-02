Online Video Misrepresents Putin Speech Commemorating WWII Victory

Para leer en español, vea esta traducción de Google Translate.

Quick Take

An online video shows Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing a 2021 military rally commemorating the triumph over Nazism in World War II. But an Instagram post sharing the video falsely claims Putin is shown announcing “help to Palestine” in the current war between Israel and Hamas.

Full Story

The fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which began with Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, has raised fears of a wider conflict involving other nations in the Middle East.

More than 9,000 Palestinians have died, the Gaza health ministry said on Nov. 2, and more than 1,400 Israelis have died, the Associated Press reported.

In recent weeks, the U.S. has sent warships, aircraft and troops to the region. The increased American presence is intended to support Israel, protect U.S. forces already in the Middle East, and deter other countries from entering the war, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Oct. 26. “I won’t talk specific deployment locations for these forces, I can confirm that they are not going to Israel,” Ryder also said.

Meanwhile, a video posted on Instagram on Oct. 28 falsely suggests that it shows Russia is planning to provide military support to the Palestinians. The title on the video says, “Putin Announced Russia Will Openly Help to Palestine. No One Can Stop Us.” The video shows Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing troops at a military rally with armored vehicles and aerial displays of fighter jets and other aircraft.

A comment on the post reads, “Here we go WWIII! Thanks Biden!”

But the original video was not created after the start of the fighting between Israel and Hamas. It was made in May 2021 at a World War II “victory” ceremony. A translation of the transcript of Putin’s speech by the Russian media service Tass shows Putin was celebrating the May 9 Victory Day holiday, marking the defeat of Nazism in 1945.

Putin did not mention Palestine, Palestinians or Israel in the 2021 speech.

Putin has condemned the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and warned Israel not to block aid from reaching the Gaza Strip, the AP reported on Oct. 25. He has also said Russia could play the role of mediator because of its ties with Israel and the Palestinians, the AP reported.

The Russian president was not announcing armed support for the Palestinians in the video, as the Instagram post claims. The war between Israel and Hamas has sparked a barrage of misinformation and false claims on social media, as we’ve written.

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org is one of several organizations working with Facebook to debunk misinformation shared on social media. Our previous stories can be found here. Facebook has no control over our editorial content.

