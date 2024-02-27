Study Largely Confirms Known, Rare COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

SciCheck Digest

An international study of around 99 million people confirmed known serious side effects of COVID-19 vaccination. It also identified a possible relationship between the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and a small risk of a neurological condition. Social media posts about the study left out information on the vaccines’ benefits and the rarity of the side effects.

How safe are the COVID-19 vaccines?

Full Story

COVID-19 vaccines — like all vaccines and other medical products — come with side effects, including serious side effects in rare cases. The vaccines were rolled out to protect people from a novel virus that has killed millions of people globally and would likely have killed millions more without the arrival of the vaccines. There is a broad consensus from experts and governmental health agencies that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the risks.

Researchers have scrutinized the COVID-19 vaccines’ safety and continue to do so. A study published Feb. 12 in the journal Vaccine reported on an international group of more than 99 million people who received COVID-19 vaccines, primarily finding links to known rare side effects. The study largely focused on the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which have been widely given in the U.S., as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was never authorized in the U.S.

“What we take away, is that the Covid-19 vaccination campaigns have been very effective in preventing severe disease,” study co-author Anders Hviid, head of the department of epidemiology research at the Statens Serum Institut in Denmark, told us in an email. “The few serious side effects that we have observed in this and other studies have been rare.”

Many popular posts on social media have shared results from the study, some lacking the context that the identified health problems are rare, that most aren’t new and that the vaccines have proven benefits. Various posts made unfounded claims, stating or implying that people should not have received the vaccines, that the risks outweigh the benefits or that the risk of the rare side effects is greater than was reported in the study.

“Hundreds of millions of people were used as lab rats and now the truth that WE ALL ALREADY KNEW can no longer be denied,” said one popular post, referring to the vaccines as “experimental” and “UNTESTED.” The post shared a screenshot of the headline of a New York Post article about the new study, which read, “COVID vaccines linked to slight increases in heart, brain, blood disorders: study.”

“This thing was forced on people who faced almost no risk from Covid,” said another widely read post. “It is completely unacceptable.” The post shared statistics from the paper without making it clear that serious health problems after vaccination were rare and that risk varied by vaccine type and dose.

The Vaccine study confirmed that the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are linked in rare cases to myocarditis and pericarditis, conditions involving inflammation of the heart muscle and lining. The rate of myocarditis was most elevated after the second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Myocarditis risk — which is greatest in men in their late teens and early twenties — was identified via vaccine safety monitoring and first reported in 2021. Based on the current evidence, the CDC says, the benefit of vaccination outweighs the risk of these conditions, which improve for most people after medical treatment and rest.

The study confirmed neurological and blood clotting conditions associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. In the U.S., these problems were linked to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, contributing to this vaccine no longer being recommended or available.

The study also identified a new possible safety signal indicating a potential link between the first dose of the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines and rare neurological conditions. This included an association between the first doses of the vaccines and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, or ADEM, an autoimmune condition that causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

Hviid emphasized that the researchers only saw these neurological events after first doses of the two vaccines. “We did not see these signals following further doses of these two Covid-19 vaccines, nor did we see them after any dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which has been more widely used,” he said.

“We are also talking about very rare events,” Hviid continued. “As an example, the association between the first dose of Moderna and acute inflammation of the brain and spine would, if causal, correspond to 1 case per 1.75 million vaccinated. It is only due to the sheer scale of our study, that we have been able to identify this minute potential risk.”

Study Bolsters the Evidence Serious COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Are Rare

The Vaccine study drew on national or regional health records from eight countries with institutions participating in the Global Vaccine Data Network, an international group that studies vaccine safety. The researchers analyzed health outcomes after around 184 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 36 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 23 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The researchers focused on 13 health problems that either had a known association with vaccination or for which there was some rationale to investigate whether there was an association. To determine whether the health problems were associated with vaccination, they compared the expected rates of the health problems — or the number of health events that should occur based on background rates in the regions studied — with the number of events they observed in the 42 days after vaccination.

“This study confirms the primary already detected and validated side effects established by previous literature,” Jeffrey S. Morris, director of the division of biostatistics at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, told us via email, referring to the rare heart conditions associated with the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, as well as the rare conditions associated with the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Morris said that findings on ADEM — the rare autoimmune neurological condition linked to first doses of the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines — “might be a new safety signal.”

ADEM involves inflammation to the brain and spinal cord, arising most often in children following an infectious illness. It has a sudden onset and typically eventually improves, with a full recovery in many, although not all, cases.

After the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, researchers observed seven ADEM cases, when they expected two. As we’ve said, Hviid calculated the rate of this side effect — if ultimately shown to be related to vaccination — to be 1 in 1.75 million following the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The data show “this was indeed an EXTREMELY rare adverse event,” Morris said, referring to ADEM. “It is understandable at this incidence rate why it may not have been detected before now, and why a study with 99 million participants like this is important to find even the most rare serious adverse events that are potential minority harm risks of these vaccines.”

The authors of the study wrote that more research is needed into ADEM following COVID-19 vaccination, saying that “the number of cases of this rare event were small and the confidence interval wide, so results should be interpreted with caution and confirmed in future studies.” The authors also wrote that neurological events have been found to occur at a much higher rate after COVID-19 than after COVID-19 vaccination.

The study means that “early warning systems are solid,” said Marc Veldhoen, an immunologist at the Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes in Portugal, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “To avoid any adverse reaction is not possible, but, identifying those at higher risk may be possible.”

Identifying those at greater risk of side effects can help guide decisions on which vaccines to recommend and what problems doctors should watch for in their patients.

Editor’s note: SciCheck’s articles providing accurate health information and correcting health misinformation are made possible by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The foundation has no control over FactCheck.org’s editorial decisions, and the views expressed in our articles do not necessarily reflect the views of the foundation.

Sources

“How do we know vaccines are safe?” FactCheck.org. Updated 8 Jul 2021.

“Selected Adverse Events Reported after COVID-19 Vaccination.” CDC website. Updated 12 Sep 2023.

Yandell, Kate. “Tucker Carlson Video Spreads Falsehoods on COVID-19 Vaccines, WHO Accord.” FactCheck.org. 13 Jan 2024.

“Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines.” CDC website. 3 Nov 2023.

“How safe are the COVID-19 vaccines?” FactCheck.org. Updated 17 May 2022.

Faksova, K. et al. “COVID-19 Vaccines and Adverse Events of Special Interest: A Multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) Cohort Study of 99 Million Vaccinated Individuals.” Vaccine. 12 Feb 2024.

COVID Data Tracker. “COVID-19 Vaccinations in the United States.” CDC website. Updated 11 May 2023.

Liu, Angus. “AstraZeneca withdraws US COVID vaccine application, shifts focus to antibody treatments.” Fierce Pharma. 10 Nov 2022.

Hviid, Anders. Email with FactCheck.org. 22 Feb 2024.

TheBlaze. “Blood clots, neurological disorders, and swollen hearts: Multinational study on COVID vaccines paints a damning picture.” Facebook. 20 Feb 2024.

Dr. Anthony G. Jay (@anthonygjay). “I post a lot of vids but rarely PLUG them WATCH my YouTube vid on this – it’s 6 minutes – before it gets taken down 🤐.” Instagram. 20 Feb 2024.

bikinibottom_fish 🐟 (@bikinibottom_fish). “Global Study Links COVID-19 Vaccines to Heart and Brain Issues!” Instagram. 20 Feb 2024.

PatrioticBabe 🇺🇸 (@babedoesthenews). “❗️.” Instagram. 20 Feb 2024.

RASPY RAWLS (@raspy_rawls2). “… We told yall not to take that shyt but hey wat dew we know 🤷🏾‍♂️ … .” Instagram. 20 Feb 2024.

Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayed). “I want to know if you think Trump holds any blame, and if not, why not? COMMENT your thoughts BELOW!” Instagram. 20 Feb 2024.

Liberty Counsel (@libertycounsel). “… “Based on ‘conservative assumptions,’ the estimated harms of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines ‘greatly outweigh the rewards,’ the article stated, noting that ‘for every life saved, there were nearly 14 times more deaths caused by the modified mRNA injections.’” …” Instagram. 20 Feb 2024.

Shemeka Michelle (@theshemekamichelle). “Remember when they called them “rare” breakthrough cases? Yeah, me too. #slight.” Instagram. 20 Feb 2024.

Mal’aki (@awake.the.mind). “‘Slight’ will turn to ‘significant’ soon enough. We tried to warn you all but we’re just crazy conspiracy theorists.” Instagram. 20 Feb 2024.

Steinbuch, Yaron. “COVID vaccines linked to slight increases in heart, brain, blood disorders: study.” New York Post. 20 Feb 2024.

Vogel, Gretchen and Couzin-Frankel, Jennifer. “Israel reports link between rare cases of heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccination in young men.” Science. 1 Jun 2021.

Robertson, Lori and Kiely, Eugene. “Q&A on the Rare Clotting Events That Caused the J&J Pause.” FactCheck.org. Updated 6 May 2022.

Kahn, Ilana. “Acute Transverse Myelitis and Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis.” Pediatrics in Review. 1 Jul 2020.

Morgan, Hannah J. et al. “Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis and Transverse Myelitis Following COVID-19 Vaccination – A Self-Controlled Case Series Analysis.” Vaccine. 12 Feb 2024.

“Global COVID Vaccine Safety (GCoVS).” Global Vaccine Data Network website. Accessed 23 Feb 2024.

Morris, Jeffrey S. Email with FactCheck.org. 22 Feb 2024.

Frontera, Jennifer A. et al. “Neurological Events Reported after COVID-19 Vaccines: An Analysis of VAERS.” Annals of Neurology. 2 Mar 2022.

Marc Veldhoen (@Marc_Veld). “COVID-19 vaccines and adverse events of special interest: A multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) cohort study of 99 million vaccinated individuals Anything in those anti-vax stories about large scale damage and deaths due to vaccines? No. …” X. 19 Feb 2024.