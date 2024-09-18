Political leanings: Pro-Donald Trump

2022 total spending: N/A

Right for America is a super PAC that says its goal “is to ensure” that former President Donald Trump “is victorious in the 2024 presidential election.” Allies of Trump formed the group in January, a filing with the Federal Election Commission shows.

According to news reports, the super PAC is being led by Sergio Gor, who, along with Donald Trump Jr., founded the company that has published two of Donald Trump’s post-presidency books. Other individuals connected to the political action committee include its treasurer, Lee Rizzuto, who then-President Trump appointed as head of the U.S. consulate in Bermuda in 2020, and Anthony Lomangino, a waste management mogul who is a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Right for America, like other super PACs, is allowed to raise and spend unlimited amounts of money advocating for or against candidates for office — although there generally can be no coordination with the campaign of a candidate.

As of June 30, the group had raised $38.6 million, including $20 million from former Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac Perlmutter and his wife, Laura Perlmutter. Among the group’s other disclosed donors are Robert Book, co-vice chairman of the board of Axxes Capital; George Macricostas, owner of Flat Willow Farm; and billionaire investor Doug Leone. Rizzuto and Lomangino have donated to the super PAC as well.

In late August, the New York Times reported that Right for America would start a $60 million ad campaign after Labor Day to boost Trump’s support in swing states. “The group is planning to spend predominantly on cable and network television, with the remainder on digital and radio advertising, plus a few small contributions to other outside groups,” the Times said.

TV and digital ads released by the super PAC so far have attacked Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, on illegal immigration and price increases for groceries, gas and other consumer goods.