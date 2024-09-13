Video: FactChecking the Harris-Trump Debate

The first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump generated a lot of work for fact-checkers. In this video, we complied some highlights from the Sept. 10 debate.

The video, produced by FactCheck.org Social Media Manager Josh Diehl, covers the candidates’ claims about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol; the Russia-Ukraine war; unemployment; immigration; abortion; the U.S. trade deficit; fracking; taxes; tariffs; guns; inflation; health care; and employment.

For more about the recent presidential debate, read our article “FactChecking the Harris-Trump Debate.”

This is the second debate video. We also published a video in June after Trump’s debate with President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race in part because of his poor debate performance.

The next scheduled debate is Oct. 1 in New York between the vice presidential candidates, Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org does not accept advertising. We rely on grants and individual donations from people like you. Please consider a donation. Credit card donations may be made through our “Donate” page. If you prefer to give by check, send to: FactCheck.org, Annenberg Public Policy Center, 202 S. 36th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104.