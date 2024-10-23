Political Leanings: Conservative

2022 Total Spending: N/A

Win It Back PAC is a conservative super PAC “dedicated to making sure Republicans win back the Senate and the White House in 2024,” according to its website. Its stated mission is to back “conservative leaders with a proven record of winning and implementing policies that American families deserve.”

The group was established in July 2023 with the intention of preventing former President Donald Trump from winning the GOP presidential nomination. Last year, it spent about $6.5 million on anti-Trump advertisements, according to financial filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Win It Back PAC is affiliated with the conservative Club for Growth, an advocacy group that is led by David McIntosh, who also heads the super PAC. Adam Rozansky, the treasurer of the Win It Back PAC, is the chief financial officer of the Club for Growth.

Trump and the Club for Growth have had a tense relationship going back to the 2016 GOP presidential primary race. But in February, as Trump was on his way to becoming the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, he and McIntosh began to mend their relationship, and in March, after speaking at a dinner for Club for Growth donors, Trump said that he and McIntosh were “back in love.”

Since it stopped spending against Trump in 2023, Win It Back PAC has focused mostly on releasing ads attacking Democratic candidates for the Senate and the House of Representatives.

As a super PAC, also known as an independent expenditure-only political committee, Win it Back PAC cannot donate directly to candidates. But it can raise an unlimited amount of money from corporations, unions, associations, and individuals, and spend an unlimited amount of money on ads advocating for or against federal candidates.

Through Sept. 30, the group raised almost $41 million during the 2024 election cycle, including nearly $7.6 million that was contributed by Club for Growth Action, the super PAC of the Club for Growth, and $2.7 million from Never Back Down, a super PAC that supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president. Win It Back PAC has spent more than $41 million on independent expenditures, according to OpenSecrets, which tracks campaign spending.

Thus far, it has spent about $31.3 million against Democrats, including at least $11.9 million against Rep. Ruben Gallego, who is running for Arizona’s open Senate seat; about $10.2 million against Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, who is defending her seat against Republican Sam Brown; and at least $3.8 million against Rep. Collin Alred, who is challenging Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas. In September, Politico reported that the super PAC was set to spend $12 million on ads to help Republican Kari Lake win the Arizona race against Gallego.

In races for the House, where Republicans are trying to maintain control, Win it Back PAC has spent more than $1 million against both Janelle Stelson and Dave Min, Democrats who are running for seats in Pennsylvania and California, respectively. The group also spent more than $1 million against Republican Catherine Templeton, who unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Nancy Mace in the Republican primary in South Carolina’s 1st District. The super PAC also spent more than $357,000 on pro-Mace ads.