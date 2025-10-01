 Facebook Twitter Tumblr Close Skip to main content
Trump, Project 2025 and Climate Change/Fossil Fuels

President Donald Trump and Project 2025 are in total agreement on the perceived need to increase natural gas, oil and coal production – while simultaneously dismantling government efforts to develop green energy and address climate change. 

Offshore oil rig in Cook Inlet, Alaska. Photo by Paul / stock.adobe.com

Although the U.S. has been the world’s leading producer of crude oil and natural gas for several years running, Trump campaigned on a promise to “drill, baby, drill.” For years, Trump has labeled climate change a “hoax” and has attacked plans to address climate change as wasteful.

Likewise, Project 2025 repeatedly called for an end to former President Joe Biden’s “war on fossil fuels.” The document accused Biden of denying Americans “cheaper and more abundant energy,” while wasting “hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies” on “unreliable renewables.” 

There is scant mention in Project 2025 of the threats posed by climate change.

“You don’t see a concern for sea levels rising. You don’t see a concern for more frequent extreme weather. You don’t see any discussion of the catastrophic flooding that we’re seeing around the world. You don’t see any discussion of rising global temperatures,” David Graham, author of “The Project: How Project 2025 Is Reshaping America,” told NPR. “Instead, what you see is an argument that the U.S. is not doing enough to drill oil and gas.”

As he did in his first term, Trump has taken steps to withdraw from international climate agreements and rollback regulations, while moving to increase fossil fuel production on federal lands and waters. 

But in his return to the White House, Trump has gone way beyond what he did in his first term. He has declared a national energy emergency, rescinded funding for green energy projects, and quickly moved to eliminate climate research and climate-focused offices and programs.

Perhaps symbolic of his second term, Trump is seeking to rescind the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2009 finding that greenhouse gases endanger public health and safety.

As we’ve written, the Obama-era endangerment finding is the legal foundation that allows the EPA to regulate greenhouse gases — including carbon dioxide emissions from motor vehicles — that cause climate change. At the same time, the Trump administration is seeking to rollback new fuel economy standards that were adopted last year.

Project 2025 called on the EPA “to update the 2009 endangerment finding” and for the emissions standards to be repealed.  

“It is not an overstatement to say that the Trump administration has launched the worst White House assault in history on the environment and public health,” Manish Bapna, the president and CEO of the environmental nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council, told Inside Climate News. “If this assault succeeds, it could take a generation or more to repair the damage.” 

The Republican-controlled Congress has gone along with much of the administration’s actions, but it has pushed back on some of Trump’s efforts to defund scientific research.

As part of our series on Project 2025, we look at some instances where Trump and Project 2025 agree on climate change and fossil fuels — beginning with the rollback of climate change policies.

