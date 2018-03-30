Emma Stone Didn’t Commend Trump

Q: Did Emma Stone say, “America made a great choice with Donald Trump”?

A: No. There is no record of the actress ever making that comment, or others attributed to her in the same story.

FULL ANSWER

In the days following the 2016 election, the actress Emma Stone told CNN that Hillary Clinton’s loss was “a real wake up call and chance for us to all unite and do the very, very best we can to speak out and be brave.”

But a March 24 story shared on Facebook would have readers believe Stone is calling for unity because she’s now a supporter of President Donald Trump.

“Hatred is the last thing we need nowadays, we must unite,” reads a quote attributed to her on greatusanewsupdates.blogspot.com. “I feel that Donald Trump is doing everything he can to improve our nation, you might just want to respect him and stay patient.”

The story was rightfully flagged by Facebook users as potentially false. We could find no record of Stone ever making those comments, or the others included in the article.

Multiple websites have shared the story since last year, but none indicates where or how the supposed remarks were obtained. The greatnewsupdates.blogspot.com post listed its source as trumpsolidsupporters.me, which published the same story in December 2017.

Among the other quotes attributed to Stone was this one: “I admit that at first I wanted Hillary to win, but with time I understood that America made a great choice with Donald Trump.”

That wouldn’t comport with what Stone expressed in a conversation published in Out magazine in July 2017. Discussing her movie “Battle of the Sexes,” Stone referenced Trump and the election.

“We began shooting in the spring of 2016, when there was still a lot of hope in the air, and it was very interesting to see this guy—this narcissistic, self-focused, constantly-stirring-the-pot kind of guy—against this incredible, qualified woman, and at the same time be playing Billie Jean, with Steve [Carell] playing Bobby Riggs,” Stone said. “Obviously the way this has all panned out has been fascinating and horrifying, and it still feels like we’re in a bad dream.”

There are plenty of real news stories about celebrities and their feelings about Trump. This week alone, Trump and Roseanne Barr spoke highly of each other, and Jim Carrey continued to share his anti-Trump art.

Nevertheless, the fictional stories continue to circulate online. We’ve debunked false claims dealing with Miley Cyrus, Keanu Reeves and Demi Moore, to name a few.

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org is one of several organizations working with Facebook to help identify and label false stories flagged by readers on the social media network.

Sources

“Actress Emma Stone: ‘For The First Time In History We Have A President That…’” greatusanewsupdates.blogspot.com. 24 Mar 2018.

Deerwester, Jayme. “This week in Jim Carrey art: A dessert-obsessed Trump; an elephant out for revenge.” USA Today. 29 Mar 2018.

“Emma Stone, Andrea Riseborough & Billie Jean King on Tennis, Equality & the Battle of the Sexes.” Out.com. 6 Jul 2017.

Gonzalez, Sandra. “Emma Stone reacts to Trump’s election: It’s time to ‘speak out.’” CNN. 14 Nov 2016.

Haberman, Maggie and Healy, Patrick. “Trump Rings Up Roseanne Barr After Her Show Is a Ratings Winner.” New York Times. 28 Mar 2018.