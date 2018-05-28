Video: Trump on ‘Breaking Up’ Families

In this video, CNN’s Jake Tapper and FactCheck.org review President Donald Trump’s false claim that immigration officials “have to break up families” caught crossing the border illegally because of “bad laws that the Democrats gave us.”

There is no such law. Instead, it’s the Trump administration’s decision to criminally prosecute all immigrants who cross the border illegally that will cause children to be separated from their parents.

This fact-checking video is based on our story, “Trump Blames Own Border Policy on Democrats.” It is part of our fact-checking collaboration with CNN’s “State of the Union.” Previous videos can be found on our website.