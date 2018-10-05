A Misleading $17 Million Hush Money Claim

Q: Has $17 million in taxpayer money been spent on sexual harassment settlements for members of Congress?



A: No. That figure also includes payments for other types of settlements, as well as payments on behalf of employees other than members of Congress over a 21-year period.

FULL QUESTION

Is it factual that $17,000,000 dollars of taxpayer money has been used for hush money for sexual allegations toward elected officials in Washington?

FULL ANSWER

Amid a #MeToo-tinged fight in the Senate over the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, some readers have inquired about how much federal money has been spent settling sexual harassment claims lodged against lawmakers.

But the $17 million figure mentioned by some and treated as fact in viral posts circulating on social media is incorrectly cited.

On Facebook, a meme shared nearly 144,000 times quotes Candace Owens, of the conservative group Turning Point USA, as saying, “17 million taxpayer dollars have gone to settling sexual harassment claims against Congress members.” The quote, pulled from Owens’ Sept. 21 tweet, continues: “As they all feign concern over LIAR Christine Ford, Trump should release the names of every congressmen that settled.”

It’s true that the federal Office of Compliance, in a 2017 report, said that between 1997 and 2017, it had recorded more than 260 settlements and awards — totaling more than $17 million. But those cases include more than just complaints of sexual harassment and they don’t only relate to claims against members of Congress.

The OOC was created to enforce the provisions of the 1995 Congressional Accountability Act — which, in addition to congressional offices, applies to Capitol Police, the Congressional Budget Office and other legislative agencies. In a fact-sheet last year, the OOC said that “a large portion of cases before the OOC come from employing offices in the legislative branch other than the House of Representatives or the Senate.”