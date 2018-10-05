Video: FactChecking Trump on Ford’s Testimony

In this week’s video, CNN’s Jake Tapper reviews the multiple false statements that President Donald Trump made about Christine Blasey Ford’s sworn testimony at Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.

Ford testified that Kavanaugh, Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, assaulted her when the two were in high school. At a rally in Mississippi, the president mocked Ford’s recollection of the alleged attack.

Trump wrongly quoted her as saying, “I had one beer, that’s the only thing I remember,” even though Ford provided many details of the alleged attack.

Specifically, Trump falsely claimed that, during her testimony, Ford did not know what year the alleged attack occurred (she said the summer of 1982), whether the alleged attack happened upstairs or downstairs (she said in a bedroom upstairs) and the neighborhood where it occurred (she said in the Bethesda area).

Ford also provided the names of four people who she said attended the party, and details of the events leading up to the assault and the alleged attack itself. For more information, read our story “Trump Repeatedly Wrong on Ford’s Testimony.”

Last week, Tapper reviewed Kavanaugh’s testimony — specifically the judge’s repeated claim that all of the people Ford identified as being at the party where the alleged assault occurred say it “didn’t happen.” That’s not accurate, either.

As we wrote when Sen. Lindsey Graham made the same claim, Kavanaugh said it didn’t happen, and Mark Judge, who Ford claimed was in the room during the assault, said, “I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”

The other two identified by Ford as being in the house that night but not as witnesses to the alleged assault also said they had no recollection of being at such a gathering. But they didn’t go so far as to say, “It didn’t happen.” In fact, one of them, Leland Ingham Keyser, a close friend of Ford, told the Washington Post she believes Ford’s allegation.

Both videos are part of our fact-checking collaboration with CNN’s “State of the Union.” Previous videos can be found on our website.