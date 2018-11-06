The 2018 FactCheck Awards

“Swamp captain Mitch McConnell has created millions of jobs for China people,” Blankenship says with a straight face and without any inflection in his voice. “By doing so, Mitch has gotten rich. In fact, his China family has given him tens of millions of dollars.”

He goes on to say “the war to drain the swamp and create jobs for West Virginia people has begun,” and then he pledges to “beat Joe Manchin and ditch cocaine Mitch for the sake of the kids.”

In case you’re wondering, Blankenship didn’t apologize for saying “China people,” or for making those misleading claims about McConnell and his in-laws. (McConnell is married to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who was born in Taiwan.)

In the end, McConnell had a laugh. After Blankenship lost the GOP primary to his actual opponent, Patrick Morrisey, McConnell’s Senate campaign tweeted an edited image of the majority leader in a cloud of cocaine and dressed as a character from a Netflix series about drug cartels. “Thanks for playing, Don,” the graphic reads.

Biggest Dumpster Fire

Winner: Richard Painter, former U.S. Senate candidate in Minnesota

“There is an inferno raging in Washington” and in whatever fake alley this bizarre ad was filmed. Here, a very intense Richard Painter likens the government, mostly the Trump administration, to a literal dumpster fire that must be extinguished.

“Some people see a dumpster fire and do nothing but watch the spectacle,” says Painter, the former chief ethics lawyer to President George W. Bush. “Some are too scared to face the danger, or they think it will benefit them if they just let it keep on burning. Others shrug and say, ‘Oh, all this talk about dumpster fires is just fake news.’”

The ad closes with the prominent Trump critic declaring that “here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes … we know how to put out a fire.” That’s as water from (presumably) one of those lakes falls from above into the flaming garbage bin behind him.

Painter’s plan to save D.C. involved switching parties to compete in the Democratic primary against Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith. It didn’t work out. Painter’s Senate hopes were doused in August when Smith won the nomination with more than 76 percent of the vote.

The Ted Talk Award

Winner: FTC PAC

Sen. Ted Cruz is hardly tough, according to this ad in which a man seated in a diner advises the Texas Republican on how he should have responded when Trump, during the 2016 campaign, re-tweeted a meme of Cruz’s wife and suggested Cruz’s father assisted in murdering a president.

“Somebody left something on my door the other day, it said, ‘Ted Cruz, tough as Texas,’” says the man while having a good laugh. “If somebody called my wife a dog, and said my daddy was in on the Kennedy assassination, I wouldn’t be kissing their ass,” he says about Cruz, who has been on good terms with the president since the last election.

“You stick a finger in their chest and you give ‘em a few choice words,” he demonstrates. “Or you drag their ass out by the woodshed and kick their ass, Ted. Come on!”

The ad was sponsored by FTC PAC, short for Fire Ted Cruz, and it was directed by Texas’ own Richard Linklater. The star is Sonny Carl Davis, an actor who also calls the state home, and who played a similar town gossip in one of Linklater’s feature films.

Some of his other quality advice for Cruz? Be more likeable, don’t try to be funny, spend more time in Texas, and never choose White Castle over Whataburger.

The Don’t Try This at Home Award

Winner: Levi Tillemann, former candidate for U.S. House in Colorado

Levi Tillemann, who ran in the Democratic primary for Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, proposed that “non-lethal self-defense tools,” like pepper spray — as opposed to guns — be given to teachers to help stop school shootings. It’s cheap, he says, “won’t accidentally kill a kid” and is powerful — you can trust Tillemann on that.

In a graphic illustration of his point, Tillemann takes a shot of pepper spray in his eyes on camera. It may be the only campaign video this season that came with the disclaimer: “This is dangerous – do not attempt.”

It’s also painful to watch. For nearly 50 seconds of the video, Tillemann alternates between dunking his head in a bucket of cleansing agent and washing out his eyes with a garden hose.

“Wow, that’s intense,” he says, comparing the feeling to “lava in your eyes.”

We’ll take his word for it.

Unfortunately for Tillemann, he suffered both the “unbearable” pain of pepper spray and a loss in the Democratic primary.

The Thinking Outside the (Shoe) Box Award

Winner: Elizabeth Heng, candidate for U.S. House in California

It’s too easy (and boring) to use Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s picture in TV ads tying Democratic candidates to the House minority leader. So, at least California 16th Congressional District candidate Elizabeth Heng dared to be different this election cycle.

In this attack ad, Heng, a Republican, makes the case that Democratic Rep. Jim Costa is not only following in Pelosi’s footsteps, he’s walking, though not well, in her shoes.