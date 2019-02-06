Posts Spread Satirical Trump ‘Quote’

Quick Take

A quote attributed to President Donald Trump in Facebook posts actually originated in a well-known satirical New Yorker column.

There are at least three indicators on a Borowitz Report column that it is satirical.

“Satire from The Borowitz Report” appears above the headline of each story. A short biography of the author, Andy Borowitz, notes that his report is a “satirical column on the news.” And a tag beneath each story again labels it as satire. He is a well-known satirist.

Nevertheless, an invented quote attributed to President Donald Trump that appeared in a recent Borowitz piece has surfaced in a number of popular Facebook posts, and on Twitter, that present the comment as real.

“I can do my job without any intelligence whatsoever,” the made-up quote reads.

The Facebook posts in question not only share it without context or a disclaimer, but erroneously claim that it’s “his actual quote.” It’s not.

Though Trump has at times taken issue with, or offered mixed messages on, the findings of the U.S. intelligence community, he has not “stopped taking intelligence briefings,” as the Facebook posts claim. That part was also included in the Borowitz column.

The president’s private schedules from November 2018 through January 2019, recently obtained by Axios and confirmed by White House officials, show frequent half-hour intelligence briefings were scheduled.

