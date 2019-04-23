Our Sixth Straight Webby Award

The 2019 Webby Award for News & Politics website goes to … FactCheck.org. The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences announced all the winners April 23.

This is the sixth consecutive year — and 10th overall — that we have won the award voted on by a panel of judges. The Webbys, presented by the IADAS, have been honoring “excellence on the internet” since their inception in 1996.

Our fellow nominees in the News & Politics category were BuzzFeedNews.com, the Guardian.com, the Intercept, and the Washington Post, which won this year’s Webby People’s Voice Award voted on by the public. Still, we would like to express our appreciation to all of FactCheck.org’s readers who took the time to vote for us.

The 23rd Annual Webby Awards received 13,000 entries from all 50 U.S. states and more than 70 countries, and nearly 1 million internet users cast nearly 3 million votes in the Webby People’s Voice Awards. That makes this year’s competition “the biggest in our history,” the IADAS said.

Winners will be recognized at a ceremony in New York on May 13.