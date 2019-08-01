Video: FactChecking Round Two of July Debate

This video covers some of the claims the candidates made on July 31 during round two of the second Democratic debate in Detroit.

Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed that Sen. Kamala Harris’ health insurance plan would raise “middle-class taxes,” when Harris has said she would exempt households with income up to $100,000, with a higher threshold in “high-cost areas.”

Harris and Biden disagreed on whether his health care plan would “cover everyone.” Biden’s website says it would “insure more than an estimated 97% of Americans.”

Businessman Andrew Yang said “Amazon is closing 30% of America’s stores” — a claim we find has no basis in fact — and that the internet giant “is paying zero taxes,” though the Wall Street Journal concludes Amazon probably paid an 8% rate over the years 2012-2018.

Biden said that President Barack Obama “came up with the idea the first time ever, dealing with the Dreamers,” and “put that into law.” Biden was referring to an executive action — not a law, as he said — that temporarily deferred deportation for those brought into the U.S. illegally as children.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said, “We got rid of stop and frisk.” The controversial police tactic has been largely curtailed in New York City, but has not been completely eliminated.

For our complete analysis, read “FactChecking July’s Round Two Debate.”